The future of the administration of President Donald Trump is nearing as Election Day draws close.

Can Trump continue for another four years in the White House? Or is the incumbent Republican going to become the U.S. President for a one-term?

As President Trump leads seven points in the latest survey in the swing state of Iowa, leaving contender Joe Biden behind, the next president of the United States is still uncertain.

Almost ten commanders in chief in the U.S. have been vying for re-election, from John Adams to George H.W. Bush.

The question of whether Trump is going to add to the collection or not is just days away. But in spite of the result, when the country casts its votes, let's take a good look at the history, at U.S. presidents who could not get a second four years because in the presidential election they have been rejected by voters.

Jimmy Carter

From 1977 to 1981, the 39th U.S. president, Democrat James (Jimmy) Carter, governed. He lost his re-election campaign to Ronald Reagan, a Republican who had two full terms.

Carter's profile leads to various factors that led to his defeat, such as a brief economic downturn and the hostage-taking of U.S. embassy workers in Iran. The day Carter resigned from office, 52 Americans have been released by Iran.

George H.W. Bush

George H.W. Bush has been the most recent one-term president. From 1989 to 1993, the Republican candidate operated as the 41st U.S. President but ended up losing re-election to Democrat William (Bill) Clinton, who finished two terms.

The biography of Bush in the White House attributed his loss to the nation's "discontent at home from a faltering economy, rising violence in inner cities, and continued high deficit spending."

William Howard Taft

The United States' 27th president, Republican William Howard Taft, governed from 1909 to 1913. He lost his candidacy to Democrat Woodrow Wilson, who later served two full terms of office.

According to Taft's biography, the incumbent "alienated many liberal Republicans who later formed the Progressive Party." The party's dispute ruined his presidency. When the Republicans renamed Taft in 1912, Roosevelt quit to head the Socialists, ensuring Wilson's election.

Gerald Ford

From 1974 to 1977, Gerald Ford has been the 38th president of the United States. The Republican president has lost his re-election to President Carter.

After President Richard Nixon resigned after the Watergate controversy, Ford became the first unelected president in the history of the United States. Ford's divisive pardon of Nixon had repercussions, yet many resent it for having cost him the presidency.

Benjamin Harrison

Benjamin Harrison served from 1889 to 1893 as the 23rd president of the United States. The Republican president lost his re-election to Democrat Grover Cleveland.

A lot of people point to the rising frustration of third-party populists, the unpopularity of high tariffs, and government expenditure on contributors to its loss.

Harrison also previously succeeded Cleveland in the Democratic Party's 1888 re-election campaign. But Cleveland campaigned once more in 1892 and won, rendering him a two-term president, albeit not consecutive.

READ MORE IN HNGN:

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.