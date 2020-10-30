A powerful earthquake hit the Aegean Sea, triggering what was dubbed a "mini tsunami" and killing at least 19 people in Turkey and Greece, Friday.

According to officials, at least a dozen people were killed in western Turkey's coastal areas, while a wall that collapsed killed two teenagers on Samos's island in Greece.

In a CNN report, Mayor Tunc Soyer of Izmir stated that more than 20 buildings collapsed in his city alone. Some images showed people digging through the rubble and debris, searching for survivors, and cars crushed by buildings that fell on top of them.

In a statement by the Turkish Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, he stated that at least 522 people had sustained injuries in Turkey after the earthquake. He also added that rescue teams used diggers and helicopters to look for survivors and have saved dozens of people.

Kurum also noted that the rescue operations are still ongoing in 17 buildings, four among which have already collapsed. The quake was also followed by a series of aftershocks, which already struck 114 times.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among those who were injured in turkey were five people who were put in surgery while eight were placed in intensive care, CBS reported via MSN.

The local television shows the streets of Cesme and Seferihisar in some parts of the Izmir province flooded. Moreover, the Greek island of Samos was also drenched in flood after what officials dubbed as a "mini tsunami" happened.

Despite the flooding and water activity caused by the earthquake, no tsunami warnings were issued.

Meanwhile, a journalist named Idil Gungor stated that the water force as a result of the quake caused more damage than the earthquake itself. Besides being a journalist, Gungor also runs a guest house in a century-old building that was highly affected by the water damage.

Several shops were also flooded, damaging their goods.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was a magnitude 7. However, readings from the Turkish authorities only showed 6.6. The quake hit at around 1:51 PM Greek time or around 7:51 AM ET, at about 8.7 miles from the town of Néon Karlovásion on Samos, USA Today reported.

The USGS also noted that the quake hit at a very shallow depth causing the tremors to have a powerful impact on the ground level, especially around the epicenter.

Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger of Izmir has already warned citizens to remain cautious, stay off roads, and refrain from using their phones as aftershocks continued to rock the province. He also added that refraining from these activities could help ease emergency response and communication.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Giorgos Dionisiou of Greece told the Greek media that several old buildings on the island of Samos collapsed in the quake's aftermath. He also warned people to stay clear of the shores and buildings and to remain vigilant for possible high waves.

