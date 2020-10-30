For the moment, COVID-19 is limiting most travel options for the most part, but that won't stop anyone looking for a place to go. At the Dubai Garden Glow, you'll see sights should Dubai be on the travel itinerary.

For family fun or just wanting to try something off the beaten road, this magnificent part has something for everyone. Kids would love to visit all the themes that this park offers.

Go to the four attractions in any particular order. Just take your pick or vote. The park is located in Zabeel Park, and enjoy an amazing experience.

Glow Park

Enter Glow Park, whose inspiration is the best experience in the world. Each of the installations at the Dubai Garden is visual feasts that go to the wilderness of the Masai Mara. Another is the Wildebeests migrations that will be followed by Tulip fields in the Netherland. Last is the most exotic undersea panoramas of the oceans.

Season 1 gave tribute to the wonders of the world, while the next season gave awareness to preserving nature and conservation. In season three, it is all about what lies underneath the waves. Go on this journey and see the underwater realm unfold.

Dinosaur Park

After the film, Jurassic Park dino-mania went viral. They may be dead, but dinos come alive in the park. Enter Dinosaur Park and meet the animatronic beasts as they would be millions of years ago. All of them are exact replicas in height and appearance; even their scales are modeled too! All visitors from kids to adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs.

Also read: Halloween, the Dark History More Than Ghosts or Goblins and Black Cats

Children will love how the dino replicas move in the fences, as if in the set of Jurassic Park. Most incredible is the lifelike motions programmed into them. It gives the kids a chance to meet their favorite dinosaurs in Dubai Glow Garden.

Ice Park

In 2019, the Ice Park made its initial debut at the venue with the biggest ice sculptures brought to life in the Middle East. The artistry of 150 international artists created amazing works of art sculpted with 5,000 tons of ice, just like transporting the Artic to the sands and shores in the Arabian Peninsula.

Imagine outside is the desert heat, but there is a replica of the arctic painstaking made to resemble the actual chilly arctic. Get down to his part of the four attractions and be an Eskimo for a day.

Art Park

Art is life, and life is nothing without art. That could be the motto as artworks of many types are exhibited. It is not only artists but even non-artists who can appreciate over 500,000 materials to create its attractions. About 200 artists worked hard for 60-days to make a raging bull, king cobra, and an immense elephant from porcelain ware. Everyone will love the unique art pieces! If the urge to channel the Inner Picasso, try to see the Art Park and be amazed.

Trivia about The Dubai Garden Glow

The entire park is 40 acres massive and more than 30 installations to visit. About 34 Dinosaur replicas are exact to scale, and there a lot more to see and know.

Related article: Are Ghosts Real: Skeptic or Believer, Science Can Explain it, or Can't it?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.