The onslaught of Hurricane Delta, even if weakened, brought in heavy rain that added flooding, with the threat of tornadoes in areas ravaged by it. The areas of Louisiana and Tennessee are still suffering from ill effects.

There 3 million homeowners and locals in the affected areas that drenched in flood. More fears of flash flooding after Saturday is feared as the Mississippi and Tennessee River Valleys have the weakened conditions still drenching the Southeast.

Stronger conditions that pummeled areas has downgraded to a lesser condition that bought in a foot of rainwater. Winds ravaged numerous buildings after getting struck by hurricane Laura before it. It damaged 615,000 houses and wrecked businesses. Worse is that power got shutdown to avoid more mishaps.

According to Gov. John Bel Edwards, it was a massive storm when he checked the state's worst-hit areas. He added that Hurricane Laura was more powerful, but Delta is way bigger. Citing that the potency was enough, the coverage of the storm increased damage significantly, reported CNN.

No reported fatalities

The governor mentioned that 3,000 members of the national guard were knee-deep in rescuing those affected by the storm. A reported number of 9,400 Louisianans got sheltered. Shutdown power affected up to 25% with no electricity when it was shutdown.

In the hurricane's walk was disasters like roads unpassable due to flood, emergency power shutoffs, and animals in the wild affected. Authorities advise that everyone be careful.

Calcasieu Parish was the scene of chaos with power lines damaged, trees, floods all over, and debris was strewn like child's toys, stated by the local sheriff's office on Facebook. Interstate 10 Bridge got closed as wreckage on both sides forced its closure, cited KTEN. Many vehicles were left with a boat on a residential street, added by the sheriff.

Mayor Nic Hunter of Lake Charles stayed in a building downtown and stayed there. He repeated the same observation that hurricane Laura was power, but Delta had more flooding.

The abundant rainfall seriously compromised both the southern Mississippi River Valley and Tennessee Valley throughout Saturday night. Even other parts of the state were subject to 8-inches of rain on Sunday.

Entergy Texas posted on Twitter that extensive repairs could bring power back but five days to a whole week. This would be directed to customers on the southeastern side of the state. A total of 87,000 homes were affected last Saturday in the afternoon.

Tornadoes might arrive

A grim report by Tornado watch said that 3 million are affected by tornadoes as forecasters predict.

After the Delta's tumultuous effect, there will be worrisome weather coming soon. Covington, the town located 14,000 about 35 miles east of Atlanta, got hit by a suspected tornado.

Damaged in the tornado is the Rainbow Shelter that left one dead, and 30 people with no place to go. According to the national weather service, there will be chances of tornadoes in Alabama, Florida, and west Georgia too.

The remaining conditions from the weakened Delta caused heavy rain and flooding all over. Tornado conditions caused by the weather has a strong chance of happening.

