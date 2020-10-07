After Trump and Biden took the podium in what was dubbed a 'chaotic' presidential debate, their running mates Harris are set to face each other in the first vice presidential debates, Wednesday.

Expected to be a debate like no other, many people are saying that the vice-presidential face-off will be the most important in history. This is because it will happen while the US president is sick with the coronavirus which has taken more than 200,000 lives in the US alone, BBC reported.

Moreover, there are currently major issues that the country is facing due to the fight for the Supreme court seat, and the unrest brought by racial separation.

Know your candidates

Before the debate starts, it is best to know who will be participating.

The Republican bet is the current vice president of the US, Mike Pence. Pence is known as a soft-spoken VP who can keep his cool despite intense questioning by the media. It was noted, however, that the 61-year-old VP is not one to back down during the debate since he has an advantage against his opponent, that being he has done the job before.

Meanwhile, the Democrat nominee and the running mate of Joe Biden is California Senator Kamala Harris. At 55, Harris aims to be the first female vice president of the US.

One of her major advantages during the debate is that she is very used to tough conversations being known as one of Congress' toughest. Harris is also a former lawyer known for tearing congressional witnesses down during Senate hearings.

Why is this Vice-Presidential Debate Important?

In American history, vice-presidential debates during the election period are usually not deemed important. However, not the same can be said about the upcoming debate.

According to Washington Post, one of the reasons that it is very important is because the president is currently ill, bringing attention to the main role of the vice president. Being two of the oldest Vice-presidential candidates in history, people wonder if who of them will be more fit to lead when the president becomes indisposed.

Thus, it will all boil down to who will be able to present themselves as more ready to take the world's biggest job.

When is the Debate and Where Can People Watch?

The debate will happen on Wednesday from 9 PM to 10:30 PM EST, it will also be the only debate between the VP candidates.

The debate will be held at Salt Lake City, Utah, and will also be streamed live by BBC both online and on TV.

Aside from these, the debate will also be shown globally through BBC News Channel in Uk and on BBC World News.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidates will still face off two more times on October 15 and 22, in Miami and Tennessee, respectively.

Due to the chaotic outcome of Trump and Biden's face-off, many are wondering if it would be the same for the vice presidential bets. However, many have stated that it is very unlikely that the face-off between Harris and Pence will be out of control since both have always appeared civil, especially in public.



