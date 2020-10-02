Both US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are both positive for COVID-19 last Friday. This news came after one of the White House aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus. It is suspected that they contracted the virus in one of the trips with the presidential entourage.

Reporters saw the President coming back to the White House last Thursday evening when he was still feeling well. At 74 years old, most elderly people are more at risk of getting complications from the virus. It has killed more than 205,000 Americans nationwide, reported AP.

On Twitter, Trump broke the news and wrote: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!".

Late Thursday, he wrote that he and his wife will undergo quarantine after senior aide Hope Hicks got the bug. When the aide tested positive, there was an immediate effort to identify the people she encountered with. Taking a test will not detect the virus immediately, it needs to incubate for several days for it to be detectable.

For Trump, testing positive for the coronavirus is not good since with the election coming up. Trump has been fighting a pandemic that is hard to beat, no one is expected to have all the answers.

According to scientists, the signs of COVID are fever, coughs, and hardness of breathing. It can be a case of milder symptoms for many people, but the serious ones can end up in viral pneumonia. Many have died from it when they get intubated.

Fox News host Sean Hannity said that Trump is waiting for his test results, good or bad. His wife is waiting for her results as well.

Aide Hicks has been on several events with the president, including riding together in a helicopter and one several trips on Air Force One.

Throughout the pandemic, Trump has maintained a positive outlook towards beating COVID-19. His stance never wavered, despite several White House personnel and allies testing positive with the virus. They eventually recovered with no complications.

Trump made it clear that states need to be reopened to get the economy jump started. He chose to move forward and gradually open the economy, since he want another term to finish what he began in 2016.

Complications of COVID-19Studies claimed that overweight people are more at risk with COVID19 complications. Usually, people suffering from obesity are affected more because of their other health complications. The president was borderline obese in 2019 which is a great concern for many, sspecially with his role as the president of the United States.

Impact on the nation is great, but for the White House to lose an Executive in Chief will be a blow with the almost unlimited resources it has. The health of the president has great impact on everything in the country.

Because of the coronavirus scare, the White House has improved its ways to prevent any more positive infections among its staff. With the president and the first lady testing positive, they are already undergoing quarantine and awaiting for a speedy recovery.

