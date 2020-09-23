What was expected to be an unforgettable experience for a man who hooked up with a woman via Tinder turned out deadly. It ended with him getting beaten and stabbed fatally when he was consummating with the woman. To hide the body, they hacksawed the corpse into 11 pieces to conveniently carry them in cases.

Rinaldi Harley Wismanu,32, ended up all broken apart, after they eviscerated the corpse, dismembering him with a hacksaw. It did not stop there because the Indonesian couple stole $6,427 from their victim. Later, his 11-body parts quartered by hacksaw and machete was placed into plastic bags and were hidden in carrying cases in a Jakarta location. The murder and theft crime with extreme cruelty was shocking, reported Meaww.

When the family of the murdered man got the details of the corpse's evisceration and dismemberment, they declared the crime was terrible and inhumane. The victim was employed in a Japanese construction firm in the human resource department as the development manager, and he was not seen at work from September 9 onwards, told the Sun.

Alarmed over the disappearance of Wismanu, they initiated a search for the missing individual. Police were able to trace his last whereabouts in South Jakarta and his office in Pancoran where he was last seen. From his disappearance on September 9, on the 16th of September, the police were able to find his body parts in Kalibata. Investigators tracked down and arrested the couple who killed him. Those arrested are DAF, aged 26, and 27-year-old LAS, who are both known by initials only and prime murder suspects.

The Jakarta Metro Police Chief Nana Sudjana, the 32-year old victim used the dating app Tinder to hook up. They chatted in WhatsApp, and made plans for their first date.They meet in an apartment in Pasar Baru, located in Central Jakarta at that time.

Sources detailed that the doomed victim and the suspect would rent a flat for five days, from September 7 to 12 though both of them went there on the September 9 when the victim was murdered.

Speculation is that DAF, the male, went ahead of LAS and Wismanu before they arrived there.

The suspect must have hidden in the bathroom. When the couple in the bed started getting it on, DAF hit him several times with a brick. Not satisfied, he stabbed the victim about seven times, killing him. Sudjana told the Coconut News in Jakarta.

After killing him savagely, the suspects did not think that far. They purchased a machete and saw the victim's corpse in transportable bits, literally. All body parts were packed in plastic bags and were concealed in two suitcases and a backpack. After slaughtering the victim, they lugged him to a flat in Kalibata City in rideshare.

Besides killing the man, they stole his money and spent on things including an apartment, where they would bury the dismembered remains nearby. However, the police caught them as they were trying to get away. DAF got shot in both lower knees. These ghoulish killers are charged with premeditated murder and stealing. If guilty, they will be executed by the courts, cited Mirror.

