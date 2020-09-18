After the detection of suspicious activity at a key base in North Korea, security officials and analysts have been watching for possible signs of the rogue nation unveiling new weapons or possibly testing a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) to celebrate and upcoming holiday.

According to several reports, troops have been seen in formation it what seemed to be a preparation for an upcoming military parade in honor of the 74th anniversary of the Worker's Party on October 10.

Moreover, many have also speculated that the North may use the holiday to reveal its latest and largest missiles for the first time.

According to Reuters, security officials and imagery analysts have not yet gathered enough evidence that the North is planning an impending launch.

However, it was noted that a flurry of activity was observed in several satellite images at the Sinpo South Shipyard. This included a secure area in the shipyard where a barge which was used in several underwater missile launches is being docked.

In a statement by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff nominee for chairman, Won In-choul, he told lawmakers that they are currently monitoring the possibility of an SLBM test during the Worker's Party anniversary.

On top of this, other officials from South Korea have expressed skepticism on the possibility of an SLBM test. This included Gen. Suh Wook, the incoming defense minister of the South who stated that there is very little time for the North to prepare an SLBM test ahead of the anniversary, making it very unlikely.

Read also: 13-Year-Old Boy in Nigeria Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Blasphemy, Sparks Public Outrage

On the other hand, Seoul-based website, The Daily NK reported that people in the shipyard are busy preparing for a ballistic missile launch, citing an unnamed source. The news outlet also noted that researchers and officials have been arriving in the area since late August to prepare.

Meanwhile, some reports have also noted that while the images from satellites showed heavy activity in the area, there are no other indications that there are preparations for an SLBM launch.

Moreover, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies' senior researcher, Dave Schmerler, noted that the activity in the docks may be related to several work being done to repair the area after typhoon ravaged the country.

In addition, the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies stated on September 4 that the images taken were simply suggestive but are, however, non-conclusive. It noted that there is no other proof that the Hermit Kingdom is preparing for a missile launch.

During last year's Worker's Party anniversary, the rogue nation also announced that it made a successful test-fire of a Pukguksong-3 from the shipyard. This, however, did not get any big reaction from US President Donald Trump, who has noted that the decrease in missile testing and launches from the North since 2017 is a diplomatic achievement.

Despite the fact that the North could unveil a news weapons system during the anniversary, the US Forces commander based in the South has noted that there have been no indications of military action in the North as of yet.



Related article: Kim Jong Un Will Reveal New Ballistic Missile in Parade as Warning to US

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.