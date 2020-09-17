U.S. President Donald Trump entered alarming new rhetorical territory on September 15, 2020, in fighting for the White House, advocating a tweet that tagged his opponent for the November 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden, a pedophile.

The notable attack occurred when Trump retweeted a post on Twitter that was originally posted by @ConservUSA38, containing the hashtag #PedoBiden, together with a video clip of Biden standing next to a woman, resting his hand to her shoulders while tilting his face into the back of the woman's head.

In recent years, critics of Biden have used those photos, and Trump supporters, as claimed proof that Biden has a history of unprofessionally touching strangers especially women.

The circulating video of the Democrat presidential candidate was taken during the swearing-in ceremony of Ash Carter as U.S. Secretary of Defense in February 2015.

Stephanie Carter, the wife of the defense secretary-to-be, was the woman in the video with Biden. In 2019, Carter strongly rejected efforts to hand over that as evidence of misconduct on the part of the former vice president, snopes.com cited.

She also stated that Biden was only acting as a close friend trying to help someone get through a big day, adding that she was thankful to that act of Biden.

According to Stephanie Carter, by the moment Biden arrived at the ceremony, the former vice president was aware of how nervous Carter was and quickly offered a hug.

After the swearing-in when Ash Carter was giving hi remarks, Biden leaned in to thank her for letting him do the act kept his hand on Carter's shoulder as a sign of offering his support.

No well-founded evidence exists proving Biden has been formally charged with any sexual misconduct with a child. As well as embodying an unproven smear, the tweet made little sense since the woman in the video was an adult and has publicly claimed thanked Biden for showing a friendly gesture as a sign of support.

Several hours after Trump retweeted the post, the tweet reached thousands of additional retweets and likes, The LA Times reported.

The person responsible for the post was using a Twitter name @ConservUSA38, an account that presently carries the name Conservative Girl has not publicized his/her name, and it was not instantly possible to determine the owner of the account.

The poster claims to be a former teacher at a preschool and is now working as a caregiver for their elderlies and living in New Hampshire, and has stayed in Florida and Salem, Massachusetts. The authenticity of the biological details of the account owner was not verified.

In the past, the account @ConservUSA28 has been using two different profile images, which are both different from what is currently being used by the account. This kind of activity could be evidence that a Twitter account is a dummy version, but definitive proof of this instance has not yet been proven.

A review of the Twitter account showed that the person owning it mostly posts about current happenings and trending content, from a conservative point of view, persistently supporting Trump Trump and criticizing Biden.



