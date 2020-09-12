The federal CARES Act funding has provided a grant of $88.6 million to New York child care providers in accordance with reopening plans under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Application to Commence Next Week

According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the funding was made available through New York Forward grants. Providers could start applying next week.

The money is in addition to the $30 million fund provided in the spring and the $48.3 million recently granted to aid child care providers with reopening or restructuring physical goals to act in accordance with new social distancing protocols.

Significance of Child Care

According to Governor Cuomo, "Child care is essential to getting people back to work and continuing our New York Forward economic reopening. Every working parent deserves the peace of mind that goes with having a quality child care program where their child can grow and learn in a space that has been adapted to meet the health and safety requirements of this extraordinary time," reported Huntington Now.

Cuomo added, "I urge child care providers to take advantage of this grant opportunity to help ensure the health and safety of the children in their care."

The application period would be up until December 31.

Regarding the $88.6 million grant announced by Cuomo, according to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, "The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequalities that already existed in our society, particularly among working women, and nowhere is that more present than with child care. As co-chair of the Child Care Availability Task Force, I have heard from child care providers throughout our state about how important this funding is as they continue to operate safely with adequate social distancing to keep both staff and children safe," reported Urban CNY.

The Goals of the Grant

The grant aims to offer scholarships for essential workers' families, paraphernalia and additional classroom space for programs to be extensive as the need for child care returns, and rental assistance for child care programs that had to discover new space as schools are reconfigured in accordance with novel coronavirus safety precautions.

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services managed the CARES Act funding. Child Care Resource and Referral agencies will process payments to providers throughout New York.

According to Congresswoman Nita Lowey, Child care providers are important to relieve the impact of the coronavirus on their families and to the virus' prevalence across Lower Hudson Valley.

Cuomo persuaded child care providers to utilize the grants which he stated that would help sustain the safety and health of children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that child care is an important portion of revitalizing the economy and getting people back to work.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul added that in aiming to reinvigorate their economy better and more comprehensive than earlier, they should reduce the weight of the stress and cost of child care. They would continue the appeal for extra federal funding that is crucial for the working families and providers of the state.

