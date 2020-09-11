On September 10, authorities found seven dead bodies in Northern California as firefighters battled multiple ravaging wildfires. The total number of victims in the state overall is 10.

In other states such as Washington and Oregon, five other people were killed this week amid a series of out-of-control wildfires. The deadly wildfires are fast-moving and have forced 500.000 people in Oregon to flee their homes.

Evacuation due to wildfire

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management estimates that about half a million people, which is more than 10% of Oregon's population, according to the Census Bureau, have been evacuated, and the number of people continues to grow.

At least eight people are found dead in California, Washington state, and Oregon this week, and the wildfires are raging out of control despite the efforts of firefighters.

The thick smoke has blanketed the skies, and firefighters from around the country were called to help contain the massive blazes. As of September 10, more than 100 wildfires across 12 Western states burned more than 4.3 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The blaze in North Complex fire, Northern California, is now considered as the biggest in the state's recorded history, according to Cal Fire. It has consumed 471, 185 acres, and has only been 24% contained since it started on August 17 after a storm lighting.

Total damages

In California, more than 14,000 firefighters are now battling 28 fires across the state, according to the California Department of Fires and Forestry Protection.

The North Complex fire has consumed more than 250,000 acres and was 24% contained as of September 10. Around 30,000 people were evacuated due to the fire, which is burning northeast of Fresno.

The Creek Fire in central California mountains has destroyed more than 360 structures, according to fire officials. The damage has now grown to more than 166,000 acres and has not been contained.

More than 30,000 people were forced to evacuate because of the massive fire. The wildfire burned northeast of Fresno, but returning residents to their respective homes will undergo a lengthy process, according to Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Lieutenant Brandon Pursell.

In Oregon, authorities declared a state of emergency in Portland on September 10. City parks were closed down, and evacuation sites were activated for people displaced by the threat of fires.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a news conference that about 30,000 to 40,000 people had been forced to evacuate their homes.

Fire officials initially thought the fire would likely grow to less than 500 acres, but a historic windstorm on September 7 fanned the flames, and the blaze grew to more than 131,000 acres in a night. The fire has now burned more than 158,000 acres and is 0% is contained.

In Washington, wildfires have erupted in the past days, claiming the life of a child and leaving parts of the states with unhealthy air quality conditions, requiring people to wear a mask.

In the last three days, the wildfires have burned about 600,000 acres, which is more than in nearly any single year in the history of the state, according to the governor.

