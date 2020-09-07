Charlie Sheen was one of the highest-paid actors in show business in 2010, procuring £1.3 million per episode for "Two and a Half Men." The wheels came off the following year and he is currently broke.

HIV-Positive

Sheen divulged in 2015 that he tested positive for HIV. He was informed that he had the illness four years prior to the announcement but he kept it furtive at a cost.

When Did Things Go Downhill?

He has been described to have led a turbulent, tumultuous life which first displayed signs when in 1990 when he entered rehabilitation after "accidentally" shooting his fiancée Kelly Preston.

Despite combatting his demons, he was faring fine in his professional life until 2011 when a feud with "Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre emerged and the formerly highest-paid TV actor was sacked from the TV series.

Selling His Beverly Hills Home

In January, the "Young Guns" actor put his home in the 90210 ZIP Code on sale for $6.6 million which was a far cry from the $10 million he first sought in 2018.

The Mediterranean-styled house, built in 1992, has been renovated throughout its estimated 9,000-square-foot floor plan, reported Los Angeles Times.

Career History

Sheen received his big break "Red Dawn" following acting in numerous award-winning films including "Platoon and "Wall Street." He was also featured in numerous television series including "Being John Malkovich," "The Big Bang Theory," and "Pauly Shore is Dead," reported Republic World.

Fritting Money Away

After being torched from "Two and a Half Men" after a public meltdown, he earned a fortune to act in 100 episodes of "Anger Management." However, since the said series concluded in 2014, Sheen's career prospects have dwindled to nothing and shone a harsher spotlight on his finances.

In 2018, he appealed to the court to reduce his child support payments due to the fact that his net worth had dwindled to a mere $10 million.

Tumultuous Life Events

The troubled actor underwent on a bender to end all benders for notoriously ranting about chicken dinners and tiger blood.

His rehab stay did not help and following his release, he demanded a 50 percent pay increase and described boss Chuck Lorre as a "stupid, stupid little man and a p--sy punk that I'd never want to be like," reported Mirror.

Prostitutes

The 55-year-old had regularly paid for sex with prostitutes throughout the years who were blackmailing him so they would keep it coverted. Sheen surmised that he had spent $10 million over the years buying the prostitutes' silence.

Meltdown After Getting Fired from 'Two and a Half Men'

Sheen's rants against Hollywood overall and creator Chuck Lorre in particular made the public laugh and cry simultaneously.

He was then sued for sexual battery on a dental assistant and divulged that he was diagnosed with HIV.

'Anger Management' Stint

According to news from an international portal, he was not paid a single dime and the gamble was a massive failure for the part of Sheen.

