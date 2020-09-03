Sir Elton John's timeless life work could speak for itself, transcending through the decades. However, one caveat he is facing right now are numerous rumors circulating the status of his health and career.

Highlights in the Music Industry

In August, John criticized modern music artists who do not write their own songs. The icon divulged that he gets quite perturbed with records dominating the charts that he regards as not "real songs."

He is looking to be "straight out there again" playing music shows as soon as the lockdown is lifted. John played his first US concert at the Troubadour in Los Angeles 50 years ago this week.

In his performances throughout the years, his trademarks have been peculiar outfits, performance style, and accessories.

Health

In February, the British singer declared that he was diagnosed with walking pneumonia during a tour in Auckland, New Zealand.

The 72-year-old took to Twitter and Instagram regarding his illness, addressing his followers that he was very upset and apologized for his performance while giving them gratitude for their steadfast support, reported CNN.

According to tour promoters, John aimed to perform at his remaining New Zealand shows despite being forced to halt an Auckland performance.

Video clips captured by fans displayed John emotionally addressing the cheering crowd that he could not continue, reported BirminghamLive.

Farewell Tour

Elton John was on a three-year farewell world tour after a music career spanning over 50 years, taking into account his health and career.

Opening Up About His Health

John divulged in an interview with Graham Norton the details of his bout with prostate cancer. The music legend ruminated candidly regarding his health issues throughout the years.

In 2017, the "Rocket Man" singer was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The surgery to eliminate cancer left him temporarily unrestrained and grappling with excruciating pain while performing.

Memoir

John provided a frank account of his life-threatening health in 2017 an autobiography entitled "Me: Elton John Official."

Having been diagnosed with prostate cancer, doctors had detected the illness early amid a routine consultation.

Walking Pneumonia

The "Benny and the Jets" crooner, whilst dealing with walking pneumonia, he remains to be steadfast to perform numerous "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" shows.

Cancer

During a Las Vegas show in 2017, John reportedly wore a diaper under his outfit when he had not yet sustained bladder control following his cancer treatment.

"If only they knew at that moment I was pissing myself," he said, pertaining to the audience, reported Survivornet.

Death of Mother-in-Law

In October 2019, he was prompted to cancel an Indianapolis show 2 days following the death of his mother-in-law in Toronto.

He declared, "It is with the heaviest heart that I am forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform," reported The New Zealand Herald.

What is He Up to Now?

After delving into Elton John's health and career, he is reportedly doing well. During the lockdown, the singer is bonding with his family has recently worked on new music. A few months ago, he released a duet with Lady Gaga entitled "Sine From Above."

