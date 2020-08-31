A Japanese company has made a declaration of a remarkable test drive of a piloted flying car.

According to Sky Drive Inc. in a news release, they commenced the public demonstration on the 25th of August at the Toyota Test Field which houses the car company's development base and one of the largest test fields in Japan.

The manned flying car named SD-03 zipped through the skies, hoisted itself to several feet (1-2m), and hovered in the field for an estimated four minutes.

According to the CEO of the company Tomohiro Fukuzawa, "We are extremely excited to have achieved Japan's first-ever manned flight of a flying car in the two years since we founded SkyDrive... with the goal of commercializing such aircraft," reported Defense World.

By 2023, Fukuzawa hopes that the flying car could be made into an actual product. However, he conceded that there are a number of safety concerns that need to be addressed before that transpires and people have to feel safe while riding it.

A pilot operated the vehicle as it circulated over the Toyota Test Field. A computer-assisted control system accompanied the flight to affirm its stability and safety. Ground staff oversaw flight conditions and the exhibition of the aircraft simultaneously.

The flying car appears to resemble a slick motorcycle with propellors. A test flight footage of the contraption was shown to the press on Friday, reported Asia Times.

All throughout Japan's history, the event was the first public exhibition of a flying car.

According to Fukuzawa, "We want to realize a society where flying cars are an accessible and convenient means of transportation in the skies and people are able to experience a safe, secure, and comfortable new way of life," reported CNN.

Taking up the space of an estimated two parked cars, the SD-03 is the globe's tiniest electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. It comprises eight motors to affirm security in emergency scenarios.

Uber Gizmo noted that the contraption they trialed could hover in the air for an estimated 5-10 minutes which is not long but still a remarkable achievement. The website is unsure if a future is being molded with flying cars as the new standard particularly since the cost can be a factor.

The contraption makes use of four pairs of rotors that work in opposing directions to lift off and fly in the necessary direction. In the case of a setback, each rotor is operated by its own motor to enable safe soaring and landing.

The CEO stated regarding the vehicle's safety, "Of the world's more than 100 flying car projects, only a handful have succeeded with a person on board. I hope many people will want to ride it and feel safe."

He added that is the duration of its flight could be extended up until 30 minutes, it will have more potency including exports to locations such as China.

