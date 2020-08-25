In late August 2020, a meme circulated on Facebook that contained a quote allegedly from U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, in which she called her running mate, former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as trash.

The real quote

The site Snopes tried to look for the main source of the said meme, but there is no evidence that was found that Harris made such a statement about Biden.

In fact, the quote had originated from a June 2019 post on a news and entertainment blog called Film Flam, but the quote was not attributed to Harris on the blog. It was a commentary from the blog writer.

The blog writer wrote that he or she does not like Joe Biden and that he or she does not like Biden's history with certain people or who he's aligned with, adding that Biden is trash.

However, the writer pointed out that even if Biden is someone that he or she does not like, Biden still makes legitimate point when dealing with horrible people.

The writer added that Sen. Kamala Harris may be taking shots for political gain and personal ones, and wondered what will happen if Harris became president instead.

This is not the first time that an inflammatory quote has been falsely attributed to Sen. Harris. In early August 2020, a statement attributed to Harris saying that she would be coming for supporters of U.S President Donald Trump circulated on social media. However, it was a fake quote, and it was labeled as satire.

Even though Harris and Biden clashed during the Democratic primary debates, when Harris was still running as president, she never made the comment calling Biden trash. The whole blog post was taken out of context, as it was written by someone else and attributed to Harris.

Joint interview

On August 25, Biden and Harris sat down for their first joint interview since they announced their team up for the upcoming US presidential elections.

According to ABC News, the interview touched on a couple of pressing issues, including their previous confrontation on the debate state to what they are doing to prepare for the upcoming debates with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Biden admitted to "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts that choosing Harris as a running mate was not easy for him. He said that his son Beau recommended Harris as the two worked together when Harris was the attorney general of California.

The choice of Harris was historic, as she is the first Black woman and Asian American to join a presidential ticket. There is an ongoing protest over the racial inequities in the United States, but Biden said he was not pressured to choose a woman of color.

Biden also said that if elected president, he will consider serving eight years if possible. He also reacted to repeated attacks from President Trump, who is questioning his mental fitness to serve as president.

The former Vice President said that he is still qualified to be president, even if he will be 78 years old on Inauguration Day. If successful, he will be the oldest president ever elected.

