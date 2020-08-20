Continuous fires ravaging the state of California has already become deadly as one person has been reported dead amid the battle against 23 complex fires that raged across the state with thousands of firefighters deployed in the frontlines.

The casualty was identified as a pilot of one of the helicopters who is helping extinguish one of the smaller fires in the state. According to Cal Fire officials, the aircraft that the pilot was driving crashed amid the operations.

In the agency's statement, they said that the craft was a 'Call When Needed' helicopter and was responding to a wildfire in Western Fresno County. During the accident, the aircraft which was identified as a Bell UH-IH helicopter was on the Hills Fire and was in the middle of a water-dropping mission.

According to NPR, the pilot was the only one in the helicopter when the crash happened and was not able to survive.

Based on reports, six helicopters including the one that crashed responded to help in the containment of the Hills Fire in Fresno County. Aircrafts were deployed to help put out the fire due to the limited access and steep terrain that has made the area difficult to reach.

The death of the pilot follows the numerous wildfires and blazes across California, which came about as a result of the high temperature which brought heatwaves and several lightning strikes. The number of blazes that sparked in areas across the state has already stretched its resources.

Around 6,900 fire personnel from the local, state and federal agencies have been called to respond to the fires that have engulfed several residential and rural areas around California as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Sunday, thunderstorms and lightning began to strike in the state, and the high temperatures have caused the flames to grow bigger. Moreover, the air quality and strong winds fanned the fires causing them to spread in record speed. Thousands of people were evacuated from neighborhoods as fire fighting crews took over and tried to contain the flames.

As of the moment, around 375 fire engines from other states have responded to California's request in helping put out the fires. According to Jeremy Rahn, Public Information Officer for the LNU Lightning Complex fire of Cal Fire, the state has requested almost all private fire-fighting aircraft in the West Coast.

According to The Baltimore post, 23 major fires have been identified by fire officials all over the state.

During a news briefing, California Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the concerns regarding the current crisis that the state is facing. He stated that the fires that have blazed across the state is unlike any that everyone has seen in many years.

On Tuesday, Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in order to give a clear path for firefighting help from neighboring and so that the state will be able to secure help from the federal government.

In the recent days, Northern California has received hard hits of the blazes while Southern California has suffered due to the fires for already more than a week.



