Presidential Running Mate Kamala Harris has recently announced one of the plans she intends to implement if she gets elected as vice-president of the United States. The senator has revealed that her administration plans to propose an affordable housing plan to American residents who need it the most.

Affordable and secure housing plan

The running mate's housing program will give clean, safe, and secure housing to low-income families, including armed guards and three full meals every day.

According to Babylon Bee, outside of the community, Harris was seen smiling and taking pictures and later saying that she could think of no better place for people to live in other than the homes she will provide.

The senator proceeded to give a tour of the exclusive, gated community. Harris said it would house mass quantities of people who need an affordable place to live if she gets elected.

Harris revealed the community had top-level security and was surrounded by high walls, barbed wire fencing, 24-hour surveillance monitoring, and specialized guards. The towers provide security personnel a high-ground to watch the surroundings and immediately respond to disturbances.

Detailing the housing further, Harris showed how the community is designed to be laid out in fun, organized sections they call "cell blocks." The senator revealed the reason the housing plan is relatively cheap is their innovative floor plan that combined the several parts of the home into one space, including the bathroom, bedroom, living room, and dining room.

Walking through the cell blocks, Harris added that each individual who lives in the community would have access to three government-provided meals of gruel every day.

One resident told reporters that he has tried to leave the community several times but failed on all attempts. He stated he understood that Harris knew what was best for him and that he was being kept there for his own safety and security. The senator, when asked for a comment on the issue, laughed it off.

What it means for the homeless

The problem of affordable housing has long since plagued the United States, and Senator Harris is planning on taking it head-on. Analysts estimate that it would require approximately 7.2 to 12 million additional housing units to begin fixing the crisis the country is currently facing about homelessness.

Harris has pledged to contribute more than $135 billion to fund the building and maintenance of several hundreds of thousands of additional housing units, as reported by Fool.com.

In the United States, more than 550,000 people suffer from homelessness, which includes over 150,000 children. The lack of affordable housing is one of the major reasons for the problem.

The issue is why Harris plans to propose the Ending Homelessness Act, which would provide billions of funds to address homelessness.

Struggling to pay rent is another indirect cause of homelessness as people who do not meet their deadlines are forced into the streets. Harris' Rent Relief Act aims to support families and individuals in keeping their homes by giving them refundable tax credit if they spend 30 percent of their gross income on renting fees, including utility bills.

