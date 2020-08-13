North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un could be forced to continue with testing its missile capabilities after United States President Donald Trump boasted that he helped avoid the possibility of World War 3, say experts.

Rising missile testing

Kim's rise to power has caused a massive surge in the country's missile testing program. Some experts believe the tests would later lead to a third world war as two unidentified projectiles were seen fired out of the nation in March amid the world's focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Express, North Korea conducted ten missile exercises last year out of an astonishing 119 tests since the supreme leader took his seat in power that has gone for nearly nine years.

Tensions between the two countries have continued to rise and especially with the United States president due to North Korea's increasing number of missile tests after communication between the two nations have collapsed.

Trump previously claimed that war was possible and would have broken out if he did not intervene. Experts believe that the US president's actions and taunting of North Korea's Kim could lead the supreme leader to inevitably conducting far more missile tests.

Sources from the United States studied North Korea earlier this year to find evidence that the country is conducting military exercises as other nations were busy dealing with the global health crisis.

The Centre for Strategic International Studies (CSIS) researchers discovered certain events which caused North Korea to test its missile capabilities in the past.

Victor Cha cautioned that the country's previous weapons testing suggests that whenever the midterm or presidential elections in the United States approach, North Korea is always prepared to increase its military programs.

Hostile actions

The expert said that Trump's hostile actions are another factor that could result in violent battles. Cha said prolonged lack of communication between the United States and North Korea causes the two nations to be prone to increased missile and nuclear testing.

One such example is when a North Korean spokesperson said the country was disappointed with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks about continuing sanctions against the country.

During his statement, Pompeo said the United States was no longer interested in conducting negotiations with North Korea and that even if the two leaders develop a good relationship, it would not be enough to shift hostile US policy.

Previously, North Korea has also targeted South Korea with thousands of artillery rockets and was ready to rain destruction if a war ever broke out between the two neighboring countries., as reported by Forbes.

The potential threat has caused South Korea to work on developing a missile system that can protect its citizens from incoming missile attacks. However, the main factor that is holding the project back is the cost, more so since there are other ways to counter the attacks.

As part of its new five-year, $250-billion defense plan, South Korea announced its intention to create a rocket-defense system based on Israel's Iron Dome. The project also involves the first aircraft carrier of Seoul.

