U.S President Donald Trump said that he was reluctant to trust the US intelligence community regarding their investigation of the Russian probe because of James Comey, the former FBI Director.

Trump called him a "dirty cop" and accused him of launching the investigation just to discredit his win as president back in 2016.

Russia probe

President Trump wrote in his Twitter account on August 11 that his former national security adviser, John Bolton, is one of the "dumbest people" that he has met in government and that sadly he met plenty.

Trump added that there are a lot of "dumb" politicians in states that he respected and trusted and that Russian President Vladimir Putin of Russia is more than those in the US intelligence agencies, as reported by New York Post.

The president continued that if the "first people you met" from "so-called American Intelligence were Dirty Cops" that the public will understand his reluctance to embrace.

Trump then went on to called James Comey "a proven sleazebag at the highest level", James Clapper as a "proven liar" and John Brennan as a "wacko and the lowest of them all" who headed the CIA, as reported by The Guardian.

The former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, and John Brennan were among the officials under the Obama administration who allegedly tried to reveal the identity of Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, in pursuit of the "Russian collusion" Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr has launched an investigation into the case of Flynn and the origins of the initial Russia probe.

James Comey's role

On July 29, 2013, James Comey is confirmed by the Senate as the seventh FBI director. In October 2016, less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, Comey announced that the FBI will investigate more emails related to Hillary Clinton's private server.

In May 2017, President Donald Trump fired James Comey as the FBI director, citing Comey's handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

In December 2019 James Comey admitted to being responsible for the sloppiness over the handling of surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser, Comey was already known as Donald Trump's prime nemesis at the time.

Comey also defended himself and the bureau against any suggestion of political bias, prompting a new threat of "years in jail" from President Trump.

Comey also came under intense questioning on Fox News, sparring with Fox anchor Chris Wallace over the findings of the inspector general's report into the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, is a frequent target of Donald Trump's ridicule, fought back and said that there is a difference between criticism of intelligence agencies and the pattern of disparagement coming from Trump, as reported by Bloomberg.

Clapper said back in May 2020 that the U.S intelligence community provides its best judgment given the fact that it is never going to have perfect knowledge and perfect insight. He added that it is not a bad thing if a policymaker is skeptical about intelligence and challenges it.

