The globe is filled with weird place names that would have most of us stifle our laughter. At times, the narratives why places are named as such that leave people red-faced are just as peculiar as the names themselves. The world is a weird and beautiful place with its interesting towns far and wide with their uncanny names.

Many places globally have become tourist attractions merely based on their name. Sufficed by Shakespeare when he uttered that a rose that goes by any other name would smell as sweet, reported Mental Floss.

For dear non-travelers, another reason for you to navigate the world is seeing hilarious city road signs, indicated Bored Panda.

Also, place names illustrate culture, landscape, and heritage, reported "Hattiesburg American."

We found history to give them all meaning. Read on to discover the fascinating details behind strangely named places:

1. Alligator

The origin of the town's name is from a nearby lake named Alligator Lake which formerly had a large population of the reptile.

Some quite popular people came from Alligator including Tony "Alligator" Bennett who played defensive end for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts in the 1990s.

Alligator is a town located in Boliver County.

2. Goofy Ridge

With humor now in its name, the place was initially named "The Ridge" which was a camp nearby the river bank.

Upon serious drinking on one evening, a local game warden said that he was not too drunk to shoot a walnut off the head of a volunteer and a person was drunk enough to volunteer. The former positioned the small nut on the volunteer's head, aimed his .22 rifle, and shot it right off. A witness called the act "one damned goofy thing to do," and the camp was then known as the weird place name Goofy Ridge.

3. Slaughter Beach

A coastal town aiming to lure free-spirited sunbathing tourists should not sound like a video slasher about a holiday resort stalked by a maniac with a chainsaw. This beach was founded in 1681 in Delaware.

One theory is that about between Native Americans and a cluster of settlers in the area led to the settlers requesting the tribal chief to meet with their god on the beach for peace negotiation.

4. Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch

This small Welsh village on the isle of Anglesey has the longest name of a place in Europe, standing at 58 characters.

When translated to English, the name is a phrase that describes the town's location at Saint Mary's Church in the cavern of the white hazel near a whirlpool and the Church of St. Tysilio of the red cave. According to Atlas Obscura, a publicity-oriented tailor altered its name from Llanfairpwll to its current moniker in order to lure tourists in 1880.

5. Glory Hole

The Glory Hole possesses a tantamount historic significance in Lincoln as a narrow opening built by the High Bridge's arch sitting atop the High Street's River Witham.

Despite the weird place name, it was designated for the purpose of setting a boundary to the size of boats which can successfully explore the river.

