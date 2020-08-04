A message written on the sand saved three missing mariners who got stuck on a tiny Pacific Island, after US Air Force found their "SOS" message on the beach who did an air search, according to Australian and US authorities, Tuesday.

Last Thursday, the men set out to journey to Pulap reef from Puwalat atoll in the Federated States of Micronesia. They were aboard a 23-foot boat and were supposed to journey about 26 miles to their destination.

However, the three mariners went off-course and ran out of fuel. Thus, they ended up in the shores of an uninhabited island known as Pikelot. According to Australian and Us authorities, the said island is about 118 miles from their supposed destination.

When the men did not arrive in their intended destination, the US Coast Guard's Joint Rescue Sub Center in Guam immediately requested a search to be done. The Coast Guards also enlisted the help of several units within the region comprising the islands which are located at about 500 miles south of Guam.

According to CNN, a US Air Force KC-135 tanker first spotted the three Micronesian mariners. The said tanker operated from the Andersen Air Force Base on Guam and found the men after three hours of searching based on the information posted on the Facebook page of the base.

In a statement by Lt. Col. Jason Palmeira-Yen, the pilot of the KC-135, they were already towards the end of their search pattern when they turned around in order to avoid rain showers. That was when they spotted the island, and when they decided to check it out they found the "SOS" message on the beach alongside the boat that carried the missing mariners. After this, they then called the Australian Navy who has two nearby helicopters that could help in the rescue and land on the uninhabited island.

An Australian helicopter that was from the HMAS Canberra, an amphibious assault ship, then landed on the beach in order to drop water and food to the three men while troops were still confirming their identities and were checking for any serious injuries.

On the other hand, a radio was dropped to the men by a US Coast Guard C-130 from Hawaii so that they would access communication to a Micronesian patrol vessel. Moreover, the US Coast Guard stated that the rescuers kept their distance from the stranded mariners due to the threat of COVID-19.

At around 8 PM on Monday, a patrol vessel dispatched from Yap reached the men.

In a report by The Week, Capt Christopher Chase of the US Coast Guard and commander of the US Coast Guard Sector Guam stated that it was partnerships that made the rescue successful. He added that though proper coordination with the different response organizations, the three mariners have safely returned to their families.

In addition, the commander of Canberra, Capt, Terry Morrison praised the professionalism displayed by his crew amid the search and rescue operation.

