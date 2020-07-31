On Friday, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, testified before Congress and repeatedly praised United States President Donald Trump for his coronavirus policies that the medical expert said had saved the lives of Americans.

Getting on the same side

The policies include Trump's call to ban international flights from several countries including China, the UK, and the rest of Europe along with the administration's quarantine policy called "Fifteen Days to Slow the Spread" implemented in March which was later extended to last for 30 days.

According to the New York Post, Fauci appeared before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Response and stated he participated in and approved of all of the policies Trump implemented which he believed had all aided the country in saving countless lives.

Representative Steve Scalise from Louisiana, the top Republican on the committee, questioned Fauci on each policy during the hearing, asking the doctor of the effects of the policies on the American nation.

Scalise admitted he and Fauci had several disagreements previously and asked the medical expert if there were internationally-respected doctors involved in the making of the policies, which Fauci confirmed.

When asked if he and President Trump had agreements with the policies, Fauci revealed that they were on the same side on all of the implemented decisions.

Previously, Fauci also praised Trump for his, albeit late, wearing of a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by NY Daily News.

In a tweet, Fauci told news media outlet NPR that he was very pleased with the United States president's decision to join in fighting against the deadly virus by wearing a face mask in public and that it was a message that would be conveyed to the American people.

Recent arguments

President Trump has, in recent weeks, been in constant arguments with the medical expert about the coronavirus pandemic and the steps that the government has taken to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Fauci had also commended Trump for his short but crisp briefings about the coronavirus. The medical expert said the US president has now started to convey messages that are paramount to the safety of the nation and in curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

Trump had called the public to wear face masks after months of refusing to wear one himself, saying that the coronavirus pandemic will get worse before it gets better and staying away from large gatherings and keeping social interaction to a minimum.

In a previous phone call, Fauci revealed he urged Trump to take a more conservative approach in his speeches about the COVID-19 crisis. The director said the conversation he had with the US president was excellent and productive where they both encouraged each other of the things that need to be done now.

Despite widespread criticism from Trump supporters and allies, Fauci stated he believes he had not done any wrong in advising the president about the measures that must be taken amid the coronavirus crisis.

