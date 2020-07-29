Staffers from Joe Biden's presidential campaign have been banned from using TikTok, a Chinese video-sharing app, due to privacy and security concerns.

In a released memo on Monday, Dana Remus, general counsel of Biden, ordered the members of their staff to remove the video-sharing app from both work and personal phones, and to stop from installing and using TikTok, as reported by Bloomberg.

In the memo, it was also stated that the staff members were also banned from trading individual stocks without the consent from the general counsel of the campaign, which is considered as an unusual move taken by during the presidential campaign, CNN reported.

Security Challenges Posed by TikTok

Currently, TikTok has been facing regulatory challenges worldwide, and the possibilities of being banned by the US government over doubts that Beijing could pressure the Chinese owner of the application to turn over the data of the users to the government.

Currently, the Senate is slated to make a decision on a bill that would ban the usage of the Chinese-developed video sharing app on all devices issued by the government.

The "No TikTok on Government Devices Act", which is sponsored by Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley, was unanimously passed by the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Government agencies like Transportation Security Administration and companies including Wells Fargo have ordered their employees to remove TikTok from their work phones.

The wide popularity of the mobile application among the American teens has brought critical examinations from the country's regulators and lawmakers who are fearful that their personal information could be held by the Beijing government officials.

TikTok, a Chinese-developed app that was originally been employed to create short dance, comedy, lip-sync, and talent videos, reportedly claimed that last year around 60 percent of it 26.5 million monthly active users in the US have ages ranging 16 to 24.

In a Chinese law introduced in 2017, it was stated that companies are obliged to cooperate and support the national intelligence work of the country.

According to The Verge, last week, it has been voted by the House of Representatives to prohibit US government employees from running the application on devices that are issued by the government as part of a $741 billion defense policy bill.

A 336-71 vote by the lawmakers to pass the proposal that was offered by Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck.

The banning of the application on government-issued devices could soon become a US law.

Trump administration top officials have also considered a broader prohibition on the use of TikTok and other applications linked to China, and that action may be about to happen.

One example was the recent statement of Mike Pompeo, State Secretary, saying that Americans should be careful in making use of the app.

According to Jamie Favazza, spokeswoman of TikTok, the growing US team of the company has considered the safe app experience by the users that protect the users' privacy as their top priority.

TikTok is used by millions of families all over America for entertainment and creative expression, which are known as not the purpose of any device issued by the government.



