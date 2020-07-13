After United States President Donald Trump commuted the sentence for Roger Stone, on Saturday, former special counsel Robert Mueller defended his investigation of the politician who was previously convicted of several crimes.

According to the Daily Caller, Mueller told reporters that the decisions they made in Stone's case were supported by facts and evidence and have been in line with the law.

The American lawyer noted that the personnel involved with the investigation performed their duties exceedingly and stated that claims that would say otherwise are inaccurate.

Mueller reassured the Russia investigation was paramount, and Stone was indicted due to his involvement in multiple federal crimes and remained a convicted felon.

On Friday, President Trump commuted Stone's prison sentence before the beginning of the convict's 40-month incarceration in a Georgia federal prison.

On November 15 last year, authorities convicted 67-year-old Stone on charges that he lied to Congress of his conversations about WikiLeaks, a group known for revealing hacked emails of Democrats in the 2016 campaign.

The official was also charged with obstructing a congressional investigation and attempting to influence witnesses set to give their statements improperly.

In the announcement of the commute of Stone's sentence, White House officials directly criticized Mueller's team prosecutors.

The White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said the prosecutors were the same ones who probed collusion with the Russian government. McEnany claimed there was no evidence to support the accusations against Stone.

The press secretary alleged that Mueller's team instead charged Stone for his behavior during the investigation. McEnany added if the Special Counsel had a well-founded case, Stone would not have been convicted.

The decision of Trump's administration to commute Stone's sentence is part of a series of steps taken to undermine the Mueller investigation, as reported by CNN. The administration had previously declassified selected intelligence materials and conducted a counter-investigation of the Russia probe while also in the process of having Michael Flynn's case null.

The United States president has broad constitutional power that allows him to pardon or commute sentences on convicted felons. However, Trump is notorious for his controversial use of the power to protect his allies actively.

According to Euronews, the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director's op-ed publication comes contrary to his image as an exceedingly tight-lipped individual during the investigations who refused to counter attacks by Trump and his allies.

After the investigation concluded, Mueller's first public statement stated his 448-page report was able to speak for itself. Later, when he testified to House lawmakers, he carefully followed the findings written in the reports and did not stray from the evidence already put forth.

Following the investigation, US Attorney General William Barr conducted the investigations to look into the origins of the Russia probe. The Justice Department has also attempted to have Flynn's case dismissed, who pleaded guilty to his declassified calls with the Russian Ambassador relating to the previous presidential campaign.

