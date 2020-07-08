SOUTH DAKOTA - Upon her arrival at the Mount Rushmore for an Independence Day-related event, United States' first lady Melania Trump sent social media on fire with comments about her dress that it was like covered in scribble. The dress was created by the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

While claims that the first lady's dress was done by those children who had been victims of sexual abuse still circulates, a source confirmed that the dress was designed by Alexander McQueen indeed but it does not exhibit drawings of sexually abused children but it actually features sketches done by a number of students during a class in life drawing.

The source also clarified that it is actually a part of the collaboration between the art students and Alexander McQueen wherein the designs on each dress focuses on life drawings, the design is also hand-stitched onto the linen dress and it was designed for the 2020's Spring collection of the brand, snopes.com reported.

In an article in May of 2020 by the Glass Magazine, they published and shared additional details regarding the collaboration and about how this dress was really made. Based on Glass, it was conceptualized and executed at the London Arts and Design College in Central Saint Martins by students from the life drawing class who ended up sketching the dancing girls.

According to Express, each of the sketches was then developed into embroideries and prints that went on to feature within the collection. The ivory linen dress enliven by the hand embroidery was worn by British supermodel Stella Tennant during the show, the extraordinary design was received with great success as it also inspired another dress that is in moonshine blue linen.

The dress a bigger than can be seen by a naked eye as every single member of the McDqueen's team contributed to the embroidery by hand on this dress which makes it a true symbol of what the brand represents. The successful designer McQueen contributed and nurtured young designers and creatives and the dress that the United States' first lady proves it.

Alexander McQueen's director of the fashion brand, Sarah Burton shared how this dress was special as the entire team of McQueen puts their hearts in it through a hand stitch design.

Modeled by Stella Tennant, Burton at the backstage pinpointed an embroidered dress as the inspiration and the embodiment for the idea.

She also explained that it is only a result of a mass crafting experiment, she also mentioned that the should be credited to staff from the press team down to the interns that had been involved in its creation.

Burton stated that they set up looms in order for the whole McQueen office can go at embroidering and luckily she mentioned everybody came to take part in it.

Let us also take a note that while criticizing the US first Lady Melania Trump for wearing an expensive dress, the taxpayer's dollar is not allocated to any wardrobe purchase of the first lady. A similar accusation was faced by the former first lady Michelle Obama, but let us remember that they are paying it out of their pockets, and designers may donate to them or offer them a discount which they cannot refuse to.



