While many people come across strange things during their morning runs, it will never be the same again for a Florida woman who found a severed human head which seemed to be in the middle of decomposition on the side of the road at St. Petersburg.

According to CNN, after authorities received a report from the woman who found the human head, homicide detectives were immediately deployed in the scene. Some of them are also currently sweeping a wooded area within the proximity including one near the intersection of 31st Street South and 38th Avenue South.

Moreover, the detectives stated that the woman who found the severed body part told the authorities that the area was part of her usual jogging route. The woman also said that during her jogs over the weekend she has not seen or noticed anything suspicious happening in the area.

Read also: New York Man Shot Dead While Walking With 6-Year-Old Daughter

Meanwhile, Yolanda Fernandez, Public Information Officer of the St. Petersburg Police stated that they are currently asking for the help of the public to come forward if they have witnessed anything suspicious. She also said that the department has already received several tips regarding the incident and they are currently working on following up on those.

ABC Action News also stated in a report that the police were not able to identify the remains much less assess the possible age, ethnicity, or gender of the individual due to the decomposing state of the severed head.

However, the police stated that the possible time frame for the death of the individual could be narrowed down in the last 48 hours. This is because the jogger who found the head stated that she ran in the area over the weekend and did not see anything. The jogger found the head under an overpass in a grassy area nearby. The absence of a surveillance camera in the are proved as another challenge in solving the case.

On top of this, a medical examiner has been brought in to try and give a time frame for the death of the individual. But the police believe that the person did not die at the location rather was possibly disposed of there.

In an attempt to possibly identify the remains, the St. Petersburg PD is currently checking their missing person cases, however, this has still proved as a challenge since the age and gender has not been specified.

Furthermore, people in the neighborhood have expressed their concern about finding the severed head in their community. According to Ernest Lee, a resident in the neighborhood he still cannot believe the incident. He also said that he has walked in the path several times and has never imagined it turning into a crime scene.

At the moment, the investigations still continue while people in the neighborhood have been very concerned of their safety and of the possibility that the head could have belonged to someone they know.



Related article: NY Woman Faces False Report Charge After Calling Police on a Black Birdwatcher

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.