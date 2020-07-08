China has been active in flashpoints in several areas in Asia, but they take a particular interest in the South China Sea territory. This area is their target for domination and control, which is why China are using diversions.

Examples of these flashpoints which are currently happening are the Ladakh on the India-China border and Beijing's extensive efforts to subdue Hong Kong. Among the serious hotspots are Taiwan and Japan, where Chinese militaries are getting aggressive. But amid these issues, nothing compares to what is happening in the South China Sea, which can start a major conflict between the US and China according to ASPI Strategist.

China exercises overt and sinister moves to dominate and gain control over the South China Sea territory. Despite the claims of dispute from their neighboring nations, China turns a blind eye and continues their plan of cementing their hold in the atea.

Trying to place air defense on disputed territories

The communist party is threatening to place an air defense identification zone (ADIZ) that will cover the Spratly, Paracel, and Pratas Island which they purloined. Through ADIZ, China intends to control and threaten all ocean and air traffic, claiming it's for national security. The did the same thing in the East China Sea, with an ADIZ in place since 2003 according to Focus Taiwan.

The Communist Party of China have the gall to turn a blind eye and deaf ear on their militant neighbors. It will be a threat to Japan and Taiwan, and these two nations will probably unify to oppose China.

The PLA Navy has been harassing its neighbors with violent results. An example is sinking a Vietnamese fishing boat, harassing a Malaysian exploratory rig, and pointing their guns on a Philippine frigate.

China has two new administrative regions that are in place in the SCS which aims to establish their control. The Communists want to entrench its forces to threaten even the US Navy, which has done freedom of navigation operations (FONOPs) in areas claimed.

All these operations have drawn the anger of the Chinese communists, who seem to fall deaf on the complaints by the ASEAN.

China's neighboring country, Philippines, had one of their warships in radar lock in an area which was the Philippines' jurisdiction. There was no friendly fire, but China showed its true intent. When the Vietnamese lost a fishing boat to a Chinese attack, the Philippines gave its support to Vietnam. Soon after, the decision to continue the Visiting Forces Agreement has included a coop with the US to explore for gas and oil. All these are a turning point against Communist aggression according to Inquirer.

ASEAN united condemns China

Both Malaysia and Indonesia sent a position letter against China's hegemony and protested Chinese claims in the South China Sea. These two countries declared that the UNCLOS calls China's claims illegal. The 2016 decision in the Permanent Court of Arbitration denied Beijing's claims.

China faced a backlash from ASEAN at a recent summit, which sent a joint statement about a peaceful resolution and affirming the UNCLOS which China knows.

Aggressive action in the South China Sea and repeated atrocious actions resulted in the US Navy sending three carrier strike groups and a submarine force to keep tabs on the PLA Navy. Several US carrier groups were affected by COVID-19 breakouts that keep them docked.

