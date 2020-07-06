An 8-year-old girl died after being shot on the Fourth of July weekend when two people opened fire on the car she was riding in near recent protests in Atlanta.

Police officials revealed the girl's identity as Secoriea Turner, with the mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms calling for justice on Sunday during a news conference that the victim's mother attended.

Horrific shooting

According to AP News, the incident occurred near Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, an African-American man, was shot and killed by a police officer from Atlanta during a fatal encounter that started as a simple alcohol test on June 12.

The restaurant was burned after Brook's death and later became the location for frequent protests calling out police brutality.

Reports revealed the mother of the young girl tried to pass through illegally-placed barricades in the area when unknown assailants opened fire at the vehicle on the evening of Saturday.

Bottoms said "You shot and killed a baby," adding there were at least two gunmen on the scene during the incident.

On Sunday, police released a statement that said Turner was in the car with her mother along with her mother's friend when they attempted to enter a parking lot on University Avenue. A group of armed individuals then blocked their path to the entrance, and one eventually opened fire at the car multiple times, shooting and killing Turner who was sitting inside.

Bottoms urged the public to come out with information they may have regarding the identities of the armed individuals who caused the death of the young girl, as reported by CNN.

The Atlanta mayor said "enough is enough" and stated that all across the United States, the public is eagerly waiting for a change in response to the continuous incidents of violence and murders running rampant across the nation.

The mayor also called out the killers, saying they killed an innocent child who had no intention of fighting back.

Public assistance

Police officials are now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that could support the investigation looking into the identities of the criminals responsible for Turner's death.

Allegedly, the group of armed individuals were black men, one of which was wearing all black clothing similar to a bounty hunter while another was clad in a white t-shirt, said police officers.

Bottoms noted that there had been previous reports of citizens causing trouble by blocking off streets and added she received a message that one hour before Turner's death, the barricades were back up.

The Atlanta mayor also said the 8-year-old girl died while passing through a street, and noted if she were not safe, no one in the community would be.

According to USA Today, after Turner's death, police officers responded to another shooting that occurred on Pryor Road where they found two people who had been shot and later found a third victim who was transferred to the hospital.

