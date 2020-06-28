RPeople are outraged with the recent news about Russia putting bounties on US troops in Afganistan. Many expressed their dismay and anger on social media using hashtags #TraitorTrump, #TrumpTreason and #TraitorInChief.

These hashtags were trending on Twitter along with the phrase "TRE45ON" which uses number 45 instead of the letters "a" and "s" signifying Trump as America's forty-fifth president. Here are some Twitter posts about the trending issue:

Everyone in this picture is a patriot, with one exception. @realDonaldTrump apparently knew Putin paid bounties to militants to kill US troops & POTUS did nothing. Actually, it was worse than nothing. Trump last month invited Putin to the G7 summit. Traitorous behavior by Trump. pic.twitter.com/bIaQPvh8Jz — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 27, 2020

Two days ago, Trump laid a wreath at a memorial to American war dead while doing nothing about Russia paying insurgents to kill Americans. His presidency is a disgrace to anyone who has ever served this country. #TraitorTrump pic.twitter.com/ULAFedDFH9 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 27, 2020

In this photo, #TraitorTrump salutes a West Point cadet ***knowing that he might send this young man off to die in Afghanistan with the help of his good friend Putin*** (whom he believes over anything US intelligence says). https://t.co/eWIGwvJDXM — Grant Stern (@grantstern) June 27, 2020

Call it #TRE45ON . Call it dereliction of duty. Call it aiding and abetting terrorists. Call it whatever you want, this Russian bounty scandal is so ugly, even #TraitorTrump might not be able to shake it off: https://t.co/Ha3AHtgdAg — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 28, 2020

@realDonaldTrump I am sitting here creating a video about how you KNEW in MARCH that Putin had put BOUNTIES on the heads of U.S. SOLDIERS. He PAID a bonus for KILLING OUR SOLDIERS. And you did NOTHING.

Not in March, April, May or June. You must resign. #TraitorTrump — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 28, 2020

Why don't you attempt to identify the Russians who offered the Taliban bounties on the heads of American soldiers, you treasonous bag of shit? Oh, that's right -- you KNOW who did already. You tried to invite him into the G7. #TRE45ON pic.twitter.com/ZWwiizzUvU — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 27, 2020

Russia Pay Bounty for US Troops

The public's reaction is based on the leaked intelligence information that the White House is aware of Russia paying bounties for killing US troops in Afganistan. According to US Intel, the said deadly operation was initiated by Unit 29155 of the G.R.U., which is a notoriously violent arm of Russias military intelligence agency.

New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump was briefed about the matter months ago saying that despite having knowledge about the activity, the US did not take any action.

This ignites questions on the stranglehold of Russia on Trump. Times of India said that Trump had been tagged as "Russian stooge" since the issue re-emerged, which is alleged to be an act of revenge on what US did to Moscow in 1980s.

Although US remains silent on the matter, the Russian Embassy label the issue as fake news by posting a tweet that says: "Baseless and anonymous accusations [published by @nytimes] of Moscow as the mastermind behind killing of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan have already led to direct threats to the life of employees of the Russian Embassies in Washington D.C. and London."

