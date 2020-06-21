A mother swan had apparently died of a broken heart after violent teens used bricks to crush her unhatched eggs. The group of yobs committed the horrific act last month in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Heartbroken mother

Earlier this week, the mother swan died shortly after the father of the eggs vanished, as reported by Daily Mail.

On May 20, witnesses saw the teenage group hurling bricks and rocks targeting the swans' nest found along Manchester Canal in Kearsley.

The teenage thugs were allegedly aiming for the island where the animals made their nest and had hit three of the six eggs.

Observers reported that the father of the eggs fled the nest after the group drove him away two weeks ago and has not returned. After the attacks, moorhens and other animals harassed the mother swan.

Earlier this week, wildlife activists found the mother swan dead inside her nest. Activist Sam Woodrow expressed his sadness and disappointment with the ordeal.

According to Mirror UK, the Swan Sanctuary said that if a swan's mate disappears or loses its life, the surviving partner will experience a grieving process similar to humans and either stay where it is, find a new home, or find a flock it can join.

Woodrow believes the mother swan experienced a broken heart after her mate was forced away and her eggs crushed, which resulted in her death.

One social user posted the news on the platform, sharing how difficult it was to spread the regretful event. The user, Michael Mason, had kept the public updated on the development of the incident through social media and how the events unfolded, as reported by Lad Bible.

A spokesman for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) expressed their thoughts on the sad incident with the swan. He announced that they are currently conducting an investigation and urges the public to share any information they may have to help bring justice to the animals.

The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 writes the protection for swans, their nests, and their eggs, as reported by Cambridge News.

Another depressing incident

Met Police conducted an investigation earlier this month after a jogger allegedly kicked a cygnet that had just hatched from its egg on June 8 in Richmond Park found in southwest London.

The young animal was brought to a sanctuary found in Shepperton, Surrey, but later lost its life after two days.

Police officers suspected the perpetrator to have kicked the cygnet when it blocked his path, leaving the animal with brain damage.

Details of the suspect reveal he was around 60 years old and stood at approximately 5ft 6in wearing black running shorts along with a vest at the time of the incident.

The RSPCA investigated a previous incident where a woman allegedly choked a swan to death inside a public park.

Police officers who responded to the scene found the body of an adult swan lying lifeless on a pathway. The officers then took statements from two witnesses in the area.

