A man from Tallahassee confessed to killing two George Floyd protesters who were missing and provided the details of his crimes based on the recent documents released by the court.

According to Tallahassee Democrat which obtained the court documents, the suspect identified as Aaron Glee Jr renounced his right to remain silent while in the custody of the police. Moreover, it was reported that he gave a full account of the crime beginning from the way he kidnapped and killed the two women.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau who is a student and 75-year-old Victoria Sims who is a retired state worker and volunteer. Both victims have been identified as joiners of protests supporting the Black Lives Matter protest.

Based on the report, Glee voluntarily told officers who were guarding him at the hospital that he murdered the women. It was also stated that he even called his mother to make the same confession after telling the police.

The police stated that Glee is now facing charges of sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of murder.

The victims first met during a Black Lives Matters protest which sought for justice over the death of George Floyd. Salau has even spoken during one of the rallies.

On June 6, Salau went missing which was followed by the disappearance of Sims five days later. The search for the victims began and the police were able to recover the remains of Salau covered with leaves behind the home of the suspect. Meanwhile, Sims' body was found under a bloody sheet in a bedroom in the same home.

According to Fox News, Glee was intercepted by the police while he was heading to West Palm Beach aboard an Orlando Greyhound bus. After his arrest, Glee complained to have experienced difficulty in breathing prompting the police to bring him to a local hospital where he made his confession.

The events leading to the crime.

According to Glee's tell-all statement in court, he narrated how he offered Salau to go to his house to have a bath and sleep for the night after meeting her at a bus stop. He then stated that he contacted Sims who occasionally brought him food and provided him transportation when he asked since he does not have his own car.

Glee also detailed how he tried to make sexual advances to Salau who disagreed. However, Glee said that he overpowered her and did not deny it when asked if he raped the victim.

The perpetrator also admitted to keeping the victim in his house for three to five days and then eventually killing her in order to avoid getting caught. It was also noted in the court documents that Glee could have been intoxicated during the time.

The suspect has had a history of violence and arrests. Only a few weeks ago, on May 29, he was arrested when he was caught by the authorities kicking a woman in the abdominal region.



