A man from Connecticut is now facing murder charges after his former fiancee, who was 10 months pregnant, was found dead. According to the Hartford Courant, the 39-year-old suspect, Jason Darnell Watson, is the one behind his fiancee's disappearance, Perrie Mason, and killed her after she called off their engagement.

A crime of passion

Watson was never charged with the death of Mason until June 17, when the prosecutors charged with murder. The details of Mason's death were shared during an arraignment for Watson at the New Haven Superior Court.

Vao Horlback, Mason's sister, reported her missing on August 18, 2019. A day before Mason's disappearance, Watson called the police and said that his fiancee was mad and left to stay at a friend's house.

Because of it, the authorities did not file a missing person report. When Horlback called, she explained that her sister was injured during a fight with Watson. The two fought when Mason called off their engagement.

A day before Mason was reported missing, the victim called 911 twice, the authorities reviewed the calls but they could not hear anything. After the police saw Mason's injuries in pictures provided by her sister, they immediately arrested Watson on domestic violence charges while they continued to search for Mason.

On August 21, they found Mason's remains behind the Baystate Textiles in Waterbury, which was where Watson worked.

Crushed, burned, and buried

According to the court documents, the investigators went to the place where Watson worked and they saw a trail of black, oily residue. The trail led them to the back of the textile building.

They checked the wooded area near the building and that was when they saw the victim's remained placed inside trash bags. The medical examiner stated that Mason's body was crushed before it was set on fire.

The death was ruled as a homicide, but the medical examiner could not determine the manner of her death because of the condition of her remains. Security footage near Mason's home showed her car leaving on August 17 at 2 a.m.

At the time, she shared a home with Watson. Around 20 minutes after Mason left, the security footage at the textile building showed Mason's car arrived and it also showed Watson testing the weight of a massive rolling cart. Watson had access to the security system of the company, and he shut them off after he left the building.

The security was turned on again on August 20. The prosecutors said that Watson left the business in Mason's car and he stopped at a Walmart then returned to work at 3:30 a.m on August 17.

This is according to the Google records that investigators found on his phone. Watson bought lighter fluid, two rolls of plastic sheeting, and a Minnie Mouse towel. His Google history shows he searched for "how to poison a person" more than 25 times.

Numerous text messages of Mason was on Watson's phone, she was messaging him and begging him to leave her alone. Watson is behind bars and his bail is set to $3 million.

