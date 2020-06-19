Armed police officers blocked a car going down on Lincoln Road after two law enforcement personnel were shot, resulting in the death of one, after they dealt with a routine traffic stop earlier in the day.

Routine traffic stop results in shooting

According to NZHerald, a witness reported that police officers prevented a vehicle from moving on the overbridge in Massey. Witnesses report they saw a man in the back of the police vehicle.

Authorities charged the man with murder for the death of a New Zealand police officer, attempting to kill another, and injuring a civilian with his vehicle after officers conducted a manhunt in Auckland.

The investigation led police officers to storm a residence in West Auckland and taking two men into custody.

Police officers described the incident resulted out of a routine traffic stop that led to the shooting of two personnel, one of which lost his life.

The 24-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, and police may charge more people involved in the crime.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told reporters that the death of the officer was a tragic incident and had surprised the department, adding that it was the worst type of news that police and their families could hear, as reported by The Guardian.

The officer's death marks New Zealand's first casualty in the line of duty since 2009.

The suspect allegedly shot the second officer, hitting him in the leg, who was later carried to the hospital with severe injuries but in stable condition. One civilian was also involved and received minor injuries.

Rapid development

Coster said that the event occurred at 10:28 a.m. when police officers observed a vehicle of interest and attempted to stop it. The car allegedly sped off, and when police discovered it for a second time, one man carrying a long-barrelled firearm came out and shot at the officers, hitting both.

The suspect then went inside another vehicle with another person and fled the scene. Earlier, police officers stated they were talking with two "persons of interest" who were helping with the investigation.

On Friday afternoon, Coster said the police officers would be armed but not routinely carry guns in the country until the suspect was caught. However, after the charges had been laid out, it was still unclear whether police officers were still armed.

After the incident, authorities immediately conducted a manhunt across the area, causing schools to temporarily lockdown. Coster later announced that a firearm of interest had been located, and officers were coordinating with two people.

CNN reports that New Zealand had not had police casualty in the line of duty since 2009, where the officer that died, Senior Constable Len Snee, was carrying out a routine search warrant in a Napier property.

Coster said that the incident happened very quickly and revealed the real risk that police officers face every day as they go out and do their jobs.

Last year, a Christchurch mosque shooting resulted in the death of 51 people. The massacre had police officers launching armed response team trials in three districts. Last week, however, Coster announced the trial would not continue as it does not represent the style of policing in the country.

