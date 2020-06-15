On Tuesday, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order that will address police misconduct and the excessive use of force during arrests.

The law would set financial incentives to urge law enforcement to take up best practices during arrests and making a tracking program for less than competent individuals.

The decision comes amid several Black Lives Matter movements surging throughout the nation, calling for reforms to the current policing system. Protesters have forced Trump to act on the issues at hand after the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Reforming policing systems

On Monday afternoon, Trump told reporters that they would be discussing the issues and events that have been happening for the last month. The US president said they would be coming up with solutions to address the problems.

Trump noted that the main objective of the discussions will be maintaining law and order, but that justice and safety were also priorities. He added by saying there are plenty of competent individuals in law enforcement, and he promised they would do better.

White House officials said that the order was drafted with inputs from law enforcement and the families of victims of police brutality.

Patrick Yoes, the president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, announced his support for the order in a statement after reviewing the details written within.

Yoes noted the order balances the safety needs of the public and officers while also addressing the need for lasting and meaningful police system reform.

According to The New York Times, the order would also urge social workers to assist police officers in responding to reports. It also encourages the spreading of information across different police departments about officers with multiple complaints filed against them.

Officials emphasized that providing financial incentives is vastly different from protesters' call to defund the police.

Defunding the police?

One of the officials also revealed that what they wanted to do was to incentivize individuals who perform on the best standards, which would urge them to improve their training and the retention of good officers.

They added that the problem would never be solved by demonizing the police force, but rather, you'd have to work with law enforcement to move forward and make progress, as reported by CNBC.

In addition to the order, House Democrats have put forward a proposal to ban chokeholds, no-knock warrants, and several other policing changes.

One crucial point of discussion would be how to hold police officers accountable for their actions during misconduct cases.

Democrats plan on having citizens receive compensation for damages if police officers violate their constitutional rights. Republicans, on the other hand, oppose the idea of curbing protections that shield police officers from multiple charges of rights violations.

Restraining techniques such as chokeholds could prove to be obstacles, but Republicans have sided with Democrats in urging the banning of the violent methods nationwide.

On Monday, Trump said, "Maybe they can get something passed, and maybe they can't." He added that it would have to be passed by one individual and that it would be him, which is why they'll be signing it tomorrow.

