If you want to lose weight, tone up an improve your overall health but do not want to spend money on monthly gym membership fees, then getting home gym equipment is the ideal plan for you.

Working out at home gives you the confidence to complete your workout routine, without having to think about other people waiting for you to finish or other people staring. You also do not need to share shower rooms and locker rooms, as you will be in the comfort of your own home.

With that being said, here are 5 of the best-selling home gym equipment that you can purchase.

The TRX GO Suspension Training Kit can help you create the perfect and intense full-body workout. The kit includes suspension training strap, 2 workout guides, indoor and outdoor anchors, mesh bag and a training poster. In just 20 minutes, you will be able to see results because the kit gives you the power to achieve your goals at the comfort of your on home or even while you are outside.

The kit comes with digital workout sessions that will teach you effective and easy core strengthening exercises that can help you build your muscles, increase your endurance, burn fat and improve your flexibility.

The Fitnessery Ab Roller can be your personal fitness trainer as it can help you build stronger and bigger abs, it can help you burn more calories, build muscles and improve your endurance. Ab rollers are also one of the most effective home exercise equipment in the market and it is made of durable and strong material to make sure that it withstands even during the most intense workout sessions.

The Ab Roller is also made of stainless steel, durable PVC and non-slip rubber. The roller handles are also made of EVA foam padding for a comfortable and safe use.

The Basic Concepts Grip Strength Trainer can hit all of the major hand, finger and forearm muscles. You can use it you are managing stress, you are maximizing your gains, going through physical therapy or if you are training to relieve pain that is connected to aging. This grip strength trainer is an all-in-one solution. You can use it anywhere too, it can be a figeter, or you can use it while you are sitting in your office, on the couch or in the car.

The DYNAPRO Exercise Ball inflates by using the hand pump that comes with the kit. Within a few minutes, you can use it as a ball for stability, fitness training such as Pilates or yoga or you can use it as a substitute as a desk chair to correct your posture and support your back.

Jumping is one of the most effective ways to lose weight and one of the best exercises. With Ballistyx Jump Rope, you can boost your agility and ability while toning your body. It comes with 2 x 360 degree rotating cables. One is lighter and faster while the other one is heavier that is perfect for cardio and conditioning.

