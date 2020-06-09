The fight against the coronavirus has started to quiet down in Washington as President Donald Trump showed support for a second stimulus check. The move garnered little response from fellow Republicans, however.

More support

Trump said that they would be asking for the second set of financial aid because once the recovery from the pandemic begins, it will be something far more substantial and more significant than what the country had previously seen, as reported by Debt.org.

The president's fellow Republicans, however, did not share a similar view of the second stimulus check as well as a payroll tax cut that Trump wishes to implement to help reduce the burden on the American economy that the coronavirus pandemic has severely hampered.

Senator Lindsay Graham said that she was not particularly enthused about the idea of distributing the second set of stimulus checks. Another senator, James Lankford from Oklahoma, said that he thinks the American government is not able to support sending checks month after month.

Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, had called the possibility of a second stimulus check as being unlikely.

According to AS, with the Democrat's proposal of distributing another round of $1,200 checks for every individual or a monthly $2,000 universal payment, the Republican-controlled Senate is in an unlikely position to approve the budget.

The Senate is currently focusing on reviving the newly reopened economy by supporting businesses and not individuals. Trump was thrilled that the number of unemployed decreased last month.

Kevin Hassett, the White House economic adviser, said that if the statistics remain the same for July or better, then the financial support will most likely be distributed to businesses.

Details up in the air

White House aides expect that details regarding the final package, such as the size and scope, will not be completed before July. The details will also depend on how well the reopening of businesses will fare and whether the economy begins to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Mitch McConnell said that the Heroes Act is not a serious piece of legislation and that if there were another bill, it would come from the Senate.

The second round of stimulus check, if approved, it would mean that officials made the decision to support schools and businesses in case of liability issues to keep them from being sued and a person gets infected with the coronavirus on their property.

McConnell said that a big part of going back to normal life is to avoid a second pandemic happening amid the first pandemic which he called the epidemic of litigation. He also noted that schools and businesses would be hesitant to reopen due to fears of being sued, saying it is one crucial issue that they need to address.

Republicans, however, are looking into providing an additional benefit to those who go back to work, such as a bonus check that would encourage people to start building the economy back up.

McConnell said that the issue of being paid more not to work than to work is counterproductive to what the government wants and what is good for the economy.

