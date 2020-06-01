Congress could make the second round of stimulus checks meant to help coronavirus victims possible in June. If it passes, it could be the last financial relief given to the citizens amid the global pandemic.

The official government body seems to be deciding whether to release the second set of financial support. Congress is currently working on the details and information regarding the aid, and last week, they are likely to come to an agreement this month, as reported by CNET.

Second stimulus check

If the administration does decide to move forward with distributing the relief meant to help individuals in supplying their basic needs, it could be the last. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, on Friday, said that if Congress does decide to put out the second round of checks, it would be the "final" one.

McConnell also said "We're taking a careful look at a fourth and final bill," to his home state of Kentucky. He added that you could anticipate the decision to come out in about a month. McConnell said it would be specifically designed to help us in how our circumstances will be in a month and not how it was three months ago.

According to CNBC, several democrats who are expressing pushing for additional support to be given to the citizens shared their belief that more immediate actions must take place to cover their basic needs and necessities.

"We need a pause? Tell that to the virus," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday. She argued that the coronavirus pandemic is not slowing down or taking a pause and neither is the hunger that has hit the American population.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schummer wrote in a separate letter on Friday that addressed his colleagues that urged the Senate to hasten their actions in addressing the global pandemic once they return next week. Schummer also told Republicans to join Democrats at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

Fewer funds

The possibility of a second stimulus check is not a guarantee as McConnell suggested that his arm of Congress has not come to an agreement yet. If they do release it, he said that it would likely be a small amount compared to the previous CARES Act.

McConnell also outlines a list of conditions to take into consideration with the second set of financial aid. He added the Senate would be the one to write it and that the Trump administration will support it, with Democrats giving their inputs.

A House schedule released Friday, along with McConnell's comments, suggest that a separate relief bill will likely not be implemented as law for several weeks. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's office sent a summer calendar that does not list votes until June 30.

"I expect, then, that the House will be in session at some point in June, once the Senate does act, for further Floor action on this critical issue," read a letter Hoeyr wrote to representatives. He also stated that he would give them a 72 hours' notice before they return to the Capitol.

