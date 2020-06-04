A phrase from the show popular Korean Drama "Crash Landing on You" has earned the ire of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who according to reports saw it as a mockery to his position.

When translated, the phrase which meant "You think you're the general or something?" or "Who died and made you the general?" has now been labeled as a form of mockery to Jong-Un's absolute authority as he is usually referred to as "The General."

However, several reports claim that the crackdown is one of North Korea's target as an attempt to eliminate the cultural influences of South Korea.

According to Daily Mail, a resident from the North Hamgyong area shared that people in North Korea started to popularize lines from famous South Korean dramas so it prompted authorities to start an investigation.

He also added that another reason why the Law enforcement authorities conducted such investigation, it is because of the usage of South Korean-style of speech in criticizing the Supreme Leader.

South Korean slang is banned in the North.

According to Express UK, the resident from Hamgyong also mentioned that the Judicial officers are now using their crackdown capabilities to determine how the media of South Korea entered the Hermit state.

The phrase now becomes a common part of North Korea's speech due to the start of its popularity late of last year, since then according to the resident when people are trying to point out someone inexperienced or young and thinks they are above themselves they use the said the phrase relating to the general, which for him mocks Jong-Un.

While a resident in South Pyongyang shared that they use the phrase whenever they are mocking someone for being arrogant and stuck-up.

According to the resident, in the past, they held the utmost respect for the highest dignity, but not anymore as people use the South Korean phrases more than using the terminology 'highest dignity' on a daily basis.

The authoritarian regime of Pyongyang currently focuses to eliminate the usage of cultural references and speech style of South Korea in their area.

Even the usage of South Korean spellings and slang are banned for North Koreans, but there is a current trend specifically among young people, it is speaking the dialect of Seoul.

The resident from North Hamgyong also revealed the reason behind the addiction to South Korean dramas and culture, it is because many are interested in talking with the South Korean accent.

At first, as per the resident, authorities were unfamiliar about the real meaning behind it, but when the phrase became widespread, they right away pulled the alarm.

He also shared that currently, the police and the Security Department launched an investigation regarding the South Korean culture-source of the country.

Since the end of last year, authorities have been cracking down people who use the phrase.

Meanwhile, Crash Landing on You focuses on a South Korean woman who is about to enter a new marriage but ended up in North Korea after accidentally paragliding into the premise of the inter-Korean border.

But she was found by a North Korean Special Police Force member who agreed to help her secretly return to the South, but on the process of the escape, they fall in love, which caused the complications with her family and fiancé after returning to the South.

