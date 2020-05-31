NORTH KOREA- The large object captured on May 27 by Planet Labs' satellite imagery on Sinpo South Shipyard remains mysterious of what its purpose and what it actually is.

On May 29's article posted on the 38 North website, which is a site dedicated to exposing security matters connected to the Hermit State, Analysts Petet Makowsky and Jack Liu flagged the discovery.

According to the report, the latest updates suggest that the intelligence group of South Korea nearly monitors North Korea's activities at the Sinpo South Shipyard due to a suspected new ballistic missile submarine launch.

Despite the images taken by Planet Labs, no signs of any activity have been observed using commercial satellite imagery at the construction even in its associated parts yard.

However based on the report, the awning at the secure boat basin blocks confirmation if it what is berthed there is indeed a submarine or not, parts of the submersible barge are still visible

Moreover, Express UK also reported, that there is an approximately 16-meter long linear object situated on the quay, and possible that it is on a dolly but its purpose remains unknown as there is no equipment or vehicles surrounding it.

The last month's subject with a serious medical condition, Kim now is at the center of another terrorism issue as the images prompted that Kim is gearing up for another missile test, regardless of the global health crisis.

It also supports the report published on Sunday by KCNA, which is a state news agency, that suggests he presided a meeting that focuses on increasing North Korea's Nuclear War deterrence.

Read also: Pentagon Plans to Protect America From Ballistic Missiles, Sets Up Plan B for Assurance

The state news agency also mentioned that crucial measures were taken to increase considerably the firepower strike ability of the Korean People's Army's artillery.

KCNA also added that the Central Military Commission considered putting the strategic armed forces into high alert operation in accordance with the nation's building and development of the armed forces.

No specific date was mentioned but it is the first appearance of Kim which happened this month since his disappearance.

Kim's appearance was imminent because it scotches the circulating rumors regarding the possible Kim's death or his vegetative state after his surgery, but despite the evidence, experts suggest that there is no way to verify as to when the footage was taken.

According to Korea Times, earlier this month, Research Fellow in the Proliferation and Nuclear Policy group, Royal United Services Institute which is a London-based group, Cristina Varriale published an analysis suggesting that North Korea's current actions purposely stall bilateral talks with the US and President Donald Trump, which aims to denuclearise North Korea for strategic reasons.

Varriale pointed out that the Hermit State made a strategic decision in waiting to talk about its new policy approach until it is ready to present the fresh strategic capability that the 36-year-old dictator announced will be exhibited this year.

She also added that the approach can be part of a larger package of change as she sighted that the strategy also intends watchers to focus on North Korea while they are enhancing the nuclear capabilities in Pyongyang.

Related article: Husband and Wife Executed By Firing Squad While Trying to Escape North Korea

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.