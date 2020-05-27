Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, defended President Donald Trump on Tuesday for persistently arguing a conspiracy theory against Joe Scarborough stating he murdered a former staff member in 2001 with no evidence to support the claims.

The family of Lori Klausutis garnered apologies from Twitter as Trump continually posted on the social media platform about the woman's death as a weapon against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

The pain of the past

The request from the woman's widower, Timothy J. Klausutis, to delete the US president's conspiracy tweet, however, was rejected by the company. The post by Trump accused Scarborough of murdering Lori and saying his wife "deserves better."

"We are deeply sorry about the pin these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family," said Twitter in a statement on Tuesday, as reported by the Wahington Post.

The social media platform said they are currently working on expanding their site's features and policies so that these kinds of posts can be addressed appropriately moving forward and are expecting to see the implementations soon.

McEnany pointed out a two-decade-old interview that showed Scarborough, former Floria GOP congressman arguing with Don Imus, the then-MSNBC host regarding the evening show. Imus accused the former governor of having sexual intercourse with the intern, Lori Klausutis, which forced him to kill her.

According to Independent, McEnany dodged questions about Trump's conspiracy theory by stating Scarborough is responsible for answering for the death of Lori. The death of the woman as a result of murder was debunked by police and was ruled to be an accidental death.

Baseless accusations

The press secretary also criticised the "Morning Joe" team for stating what she deems as false statements that the president is responsible for the deaths of more than 100,000 Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has spent recent weeks continuously pushing the conspiracy that the former governor is responsible for the death of Lori, who worked with members of the Florida office during Scarborough's position in congress.

Scarborough's political rivals were the first to spread the allegations which have recently been used by Trump and other right-wing members since the former governor is an open critic of the president.

Local authorities ruled out Lori's death as an accident when she hit her head on a desk after fainting due to an undetected heart problem.

Tweets of the conspiracy were posted by Trump over the holiday weekend and then once again on the morning of Tuesday, but he has yet to provide any significant evidence of the claim.

"In 2016 when Joe and his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing?" wrote Trump where he referred to his previous friendly relationship with Scarborough and his wife.

The couple frequently conversed with the president during the elections in 2016, and they also went to visit Mar a Lago resort.

President Trump said that he found Scarborough to be a "total nutjob" citing their close relationship beforehand that led him to know him much better than most people. The president also stated that law enforcement would eventually have the answers to unanswered and obvious questions.

