The North Korean leader has been missing for another two weeks, and rumours of his whereabouts claim that Kim Jong Un is currently situated at his Wonsan retreat. The claims are based on satellite images where the area is surrounded by boats.

Sightings of several yachts were reported in the last two weeks and were said to be seen just outside the despot's compound. Recently, however, another vessel has been spotted in the area, fueling further scepticism.

Resurfacing after rumours of death

Photographs of the leader were released by the Hermit Kingdom during an opening of a fertilizing company, debunking claims that the North Korean figure died of botched heart surgery that left Kim missing for nearly three weeks.

The images, however, garnered theories of a body double as several differences were seen with the leader's characteristics. These baseless theories have not been verified.

Bloomberg reported that Robert O'Brien, national security adviser for the White House, said, "He seems to be out and cutting ribbons on fertilizer factories." and added, "So, you know, our thinking is he is probably doing well."

The government official, however, stated that intelligence could not be sure of the authenticity of the photos captured by an open-source party.

Initial rumours of his ill health conditions emerged after he failed to attend events that celebrated his grandfather Kim II Sung's 108th birthday.

Recent events have led to the assumption that Kim is back at his retreat after two parked boats at beach villa and central Wonsan docks have switched places.

The imagery of the boat shows it's back in the repair dock and suggests an ongoing upgrade to the vessel is currently underway.

According to the New York Post, the 180-foot-long boat docked at the Wonsan villa since April until last week. The two vessels traded places after the leader seemingly returned from Sunchon in his opening ceremony of the fertilizer factory.

One speculation that has begun to spread is that the North Korean leader has complications with his legs and is unable to walk properly.

A source told Daily NK, "People are speculating that Kim John Un can't walk properly right now because he might have gotten leg surgery due to his weight."

The first case of rumours

The first rumours of the death of the supreme leader came as The Sun reported claims that the recent deterioration of Kim's health has led him to have a heart surgery that allegedly caused his demise.

Before the claims, the North Korean leader was last seen on April 11 during a government meeting, debunking the failed heart operation rumours, according to CNN.

Daily NK, a South Korean news agency, reported that Kim is currently resting at a villa in Hyangsan after a "cardiovascular surgical procedure" conducted on April 12.

The agency also reported that the leader's health deterioration came from smoking, obesity, and overwork.

Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, would succeed in the position of the supreme leader in the case of Kim's death. She has represented North Korea at the 2018 Winter Olympics held in South Korea and has garnered various prestigious titles.

