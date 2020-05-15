Every year, more than 538 million tourists visit Europe. But since the start of the pandemic, numerous European countries had to close their doors to international travel. Now that summer is almost here, Europe is desperate to lift their restrictions, allow travels, and boost their stricken economies.

On May 13, the European Union unveiled an action plan to get its internal boarders reopening and safely start its hospitality sector and to revive rail, road, air, and sea connections that have been strangled during the coronavirus pandemic. It is a decision that is anticipated by millions of travelers who are desperate to enjoy this year's summer after months of being forced to stay in their homes.

The EU's plan sets out a roadmap for creating health and safety protocols for beaches, hotels, campsites, cafes, B&Bs, and restaurants to protect guests and employees. It also wants to strengthen rules about giving tourists the right to choose between cash reimbursements or vouchers for canceled transport tickets or package trips.

Although new measures will help impose some order on a chaotic travel situation in Europe, it remains a fluid situation. Here are some of the things that you need to know about the plans of certain countries in Europe.

Also Read: Nuke Map: What Would London Look Like If World War 3 Happened?

France

For those who wish to travel to France, a 14-day coronavirus quarantine will be compulsory until July 24. Although its lockdown is being lifted slowly, with restaurants, schools, and cafes in the country to reopen in the coming weeks, France's interior minister, Christophe Castaner, has made it clear that France will not be adapting its border restrictions for the foreseeable future.

Greece

Greece may become the first European destination to open up to tourists again. The country has managed to keep its coronavirus death toll low, with only 150 COVID-19 deaths so far, as the country enforced a strict lockdown when the pandemic began. According to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, some businesses like bookstores and hairdressers have already started to reopen and he hopes that visitors will start coming in by June 1.

However, this year's summer in Greece may be different from those of past years. Mitsotakis said that no bars may be open and no tight crowds will be allowed just yet. Travel restrictions within Greece will be lifted on May 18, allowing movement from one area to another. The city hotels in Greece are scheduled to reopen on June 1.

Spain

The lockdown in Spain is one of the strictest in Europe, even children and elders were banned from leaving the house entirely. But the country will now slowly ease restrictions, with beaches set to reopen in June and hotels in some parts of the country were granted permission to operate again. A 14-day quarantine has now been enforced for all travelers arriving in the country from May 15 to May 24.

Italy

Italy's lockdown is being lifted in stages, and all shops are scheduled to reopen on May 18. The plans to reopen cafes, restaurants, and bars will be in June. All museums are to slowly reopen throughout May, but strict social-distancing rules will apply and tickets need to be bought in advance online.

Germany

Germany remains closed to non-EU visitors and its border crossings to neighboring states such as Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and France are either guarded or closed. Hotels are not allowed to accommodate tourists just yet and the majority of flights to and from Germany remain grounded.

United Kingdom

The UK government has introduced a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals and it has slowly begun easing restrictions for residents. Going out for exercise and errands are allowed as long as social-distancing measures are followed. Airlines are not to operate just yet as the coronavirus death toll in the UK is not decreasing as fast as they hoped.

Related Article: North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un Sell Fake Beards, Eyebrows and Eyelashes Despite Sanctions

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.