Identifying a suitable hair color is beyond gazing at a picture of your celebrity peg and copying their beauty look. As much as you would like to follow a hair color trend making its rounds, it does not necessarily mean that it will flatter your skin tone.

Being aware of your skin's undertone will help you skip the mind game of identifying holy grail colors suitable for your complexion.

"The easiest way to tell is if your veins tend to look more on the green side," hairstylist Silvia Reis said. "If you have warm skin tones your teeth are normally milky white and you often tan easily."

1. Golden Blonde (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

The gold standard for people with warm complexion is golden blonde.

Jumping on the bandwagon of the icy blonde color trend may be tempting, but if blonde is your hair color preference, you will need to stray away from platinum and ashy tones. Pick a golden shade that has a more golden undertone instead of gray.

This hair color brings green, blue, and hazel eyes to life and looks distinctively regal when it is streaked with buttery warm highlights.

Meanwhile, golden blonde highlights flatter warm complexions and bring out dark eyes.

2. Cool Black (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

This on-trend black hair color reflects an intensely cool hue.

Choosing between cool black hair colors including espresso, blue-black, true black, or licorice will look suitable on those with warm complexions.

The subtle shimmer will leave your hair looking ethereal.

Feel free to pair your look with metallic makeup including a gunmetal gray eyeshadow and a bold iridescent highlighter.

Also Read: Hair Color Trend: Opal Hair Is The Latest Striking Color To Try On Your Hair (PHOTOS)

3. Strawberry Blonde (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

An ideal strawberry blonde hair color will merge the best shades from both blonde and red to produce a hue that blazes when paired with a warm skin tone.

This warm, reddish blonde hair color is one of the most prominent blonde shades. It comes in a series of options including golden blonde with a touch of red and the opposite end of the spectrum -- shimmering, golden red.

4. Dark Chocolate (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

Dark chocolate is one of the richest chocolate browns. It is not meant to blend into a crowd; it is a way to accentuate your best facial features and compliment your complexion.

Its style is single-toned but the less visible layers add depth and showcase the hair's smooth texture. This hue will brighten up the look of your skin tone.

The hair color looks great on warm and olive complexions, especially when paired with brown eyes.

It is also an easy hairstyle to maintain.

Related Article: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid Swap Hair Color For Balmain Fashion Show [PHOTOS]