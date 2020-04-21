Crispy fries without all the oil is the golden promise of air fryers. In the U.S., around 4 million were sold in a mere year.

You do not have to drench your ingredients in oil to make them delicious and crunchy. You can cook French fries, fried chicken, or fried pickles. Functions include quickly crisping up vegetables, baking banana bread, and helping you prep a week's worth of eggs.

Buying this kitchen item on its own is just not right.

After handpicking an air fryer, getting acquainted on how to use it, and discovering a few air fryer recipes, you can cook with it for more recipes if you have tools to supplement it. You will likely expand your air fryer repository beyond chicken wings and fries.

1. OXO Good Grips Air Fryer Silicone Cups

(Click the photo to check the price)

Meal preppers will like these little silicone cups for their egg bites and muffins.

A suitable companion for your air fryer, the easy-to-clean silicone cups have the right size for creating egg bites and having a fill line to ensure consistency. You can create cupcakes as well either in the air fryer or in your oven with no need for a muffin tin.

2. OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Locking Tongs with Nylon Heads

(Click the photo to check the price)

Items from the air fryer can be very hot to touch, so you will need a set of tongs to pull out loose foods like chicken nuggets or other tools such as a cake pan or silicone mold.

A nylon or silicone head on your tongs is vital to avoid scraping up your fryer's interior or another cooking accessory.

3. Air Fryer Liners

(Click the photo to check the price)

To avoid food to stick to the bottom of your air fryer or baking pan, make sure to keep the Numola air fryer liners on hand.



These parchment papers will reduce the amount of food residue on your fryer or pan and are FDA-approved and non-toxic.

4. Baking Pie Crust Weight Chain

(Click the photo to check the price)

The smaller the ingredient, the more likely it is to move around and come out of the air fryer.

This product is made from food-safe materials and is one of the most acclaimed baker-approved choices in the market. A few sets of these beads can comprise the base of pans and dishes.

5. Habor Digital Meat Thermometer

(Click the photo to check the price)

In a span of 4 seconds, this digital meat thermometer can read temperature.

This is one of the best meat thermometers with features that will warrant accuracy.

The foldable long probe serves for easy transport and storing anywhere. Therefore, you would not risk burning your hands in the testing process.

6. Philips Airfryer Grill Pan

(Click the photo to check the price)

This grill pan initially looks silly, but it is actually a practical accessory.



Made for cooking meat and fish, this easy-clean attachment is your product. Its heated, fast-circulating air will help you grill with little or no oil or no fat.

7. Quarter Sheet Baking Pan

(Click the photo to check the price)

An air fryer is dependent on its cooling rack.



Cooling racks preserve the crispiness and delicious taste of air fried food before you throw it down. They serve to distribute warmth evenly.

