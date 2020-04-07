Did American scientist Charles Lieber really have something to do with the coronavirus, which allegedly originated from Wuhan City, China? Some conspiracy theorist online believes that the Harvard professor might be to blame for the deadly virus that has claimed thousands of lives all over the world,

Nothing ever starts without a backstory, but for Dr Lieber, this becomes very interesting, which is why many people are interested to know more about this Harvard scientist and his alleged ties with China.

Who is Charles Lieber? Was he really responsible for creating the deadly coronavirus?

A virus, scientist and a superpower

In January, headlines were made with the arrests of an American scientist (Charles Lieber) that had connections with the Chinese government. According to unverifiable sources, the reason he was arrested is for his involvement in the creation of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus has left thousands of people dead in its wake. Markets all over the globe crashed, and the economy seems to be reeling from the blow. Because of this, many conspiracy theories also sprouted about the alleged origins of the virus.

According to some purported evidence, it is man-made and Harvard scientist Charles Lieber has a hand in creating it. Lieber also visited a research lab in China, and from there, he was allegedly contracted by China to create the deadly virus for profit.

Moreover, conspiracy theories online claimed that after manufacturing the virus, Lieber sold it to the Chinese government.

His suspicious academic activity starts a slew of online speculation

U.S. authorities where suspicious of payments that were given to Lieber by the Wuhan University of Technology. They were also interested with his academic participation in China's Thousand Talents Plan, a state-run programme that recruits elite scientific talent.

Activities like this were always suspicious, despite his credentials as a Harvard professor. Suspicious grew when Lieber never declared the transaction payments from China. It is well known that China is trying to excel in so many fields, they want to match the west. The only way to do it is to hire anyone with the skill or talent.

All these led the U.S. authorities to believe that he was not telling the truth. The Feds have an eye on him now.

Wuhan and Lieber's activities abroad

When the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, and Lieber's connection to China's Thousand Talents Plan and the Wuhan University of Technology was unveiled, things were starting to fall into place and his academic background is sticking out.

Next came the rumors that he was a part of the scientists or even the only scientist who created the highly-communicable coronavirus. One of those who added to the fire was Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.

In an interview with Fox News in February, Senator Tom Colton was quoted saying: "The question of whether the coronavirus came about in China by artificial means was one. We at least have to ask."

Another bombshell is the arrest of two mainland Chinese, that only added to the rumors. The Chinese pair tried to smuggle out viral sample but were caught red-handed.

The truth

According to fact-checking website Snopes, these claims hold no water. Lieber's arrest had nothing to do with coronavirus, and there's no inkling of truth in the accusation that he created the virus for profit. Instead, he was arrested for fraud and lying about the funds that he was receiving from the Chinese government.

In addition to that, experts are not convinced that coronavirus is indeed man-made. As of now, there is no other statement given.

