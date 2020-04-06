With the recent allegation about where the China coronavirus came from, Chinese scientists are now disproving that the virus did not originate in Wuhan. The coronavirus have spread quickly and there are 1,000,000+ cases that are now positive with COVID-19.

The Chinese are issuing a believable alternative study that the virus came from elsewhere, and not Wuhan in mainland China in the already famous Wuhan Seafood market.

An alternative or their version is that the coronavirus was not Chinese in origin, but it was made in another country. The research came from Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Institute for Brain Research, which is located in Beijing where the Chinese Communist Party resides.

Sequencing of the genomic data of 93 SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 now) was tracked by Dr Yu Wenbin from 12 countries to see what is the source of the infection and determine how it spread far and wide.

In the study, it was discovered that the virus spread uncontrollably in the alleged Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market (prior to this study, it was not contested) in Wuhan. Though there had been two major increases in the population on December 8 and January 6.

One of the ideas pursued in the study in February indicates that the coronavirus came from outside the market, not inside.

Mainland Chinese scientists state that "the crowded market then boosted SARS-CoV-2 circulation and spread it to the whole city in early December 2019."

It is a stark contrast to earlier studies by health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO) which claimed that the first known patient had signs of infection on December 8.

More reports were files on earliest cases directly related to the Huanan seafood market that was closed on Jan 1 to prevent further infection.

Also read: Are Bats to Blame for Coronavirus?

These scientists are pushing the conclusion that everything was a person to person spread in late November, based on their interpretation of the capture genome data.

According to them, the study if the Huanan market which is the reportedly the place where it started (COVID-19) is important. To find the source and determining the intermediate host is crucial to control the epidemic and to stop the spread.

Based on the warning and response, China's National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 2 emergency warning concerning the viral threat on January 6 when the pandemic was never declared by the World Health Organization. Information at this point was slow to disseminate.

Xiang Njiuan, a scientist for the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview, "people infected with the new coronavirus were contagious two days before they showed any symptoms.

He gave several explanations according to the official Chinese version.

According to him, anyone who has been close and in contact with those who tested positive for the virus in the last 48 hours are commonly confirmed infected and are under isolation.

All the coronavirus cases abroad that came later than Wuhan, like South Korea, Itlay and Iran are relevant compared to Wuhan. Korea's outbreak was very high, as the cases mounted.

Shortly after the outbreak, South Korea raised its coronavirus alert to the "highest level" as confirmed case numbers keep rising.

The study presented these findings that reinforces that the virus did not originate in Wuhan. Where it originated, is not yet clear as of this writing.

Related article: Coronavirus Origin: Is It Really a Bio-weapon Created in a Wuhan Laboratory?