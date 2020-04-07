After taking a break from her career as a junior doctor in order to represent her country in the Miss World pageant in December 2019, Miss England 2019 title holder, Bhasha Muhkerjee returned to the United Kingdom to continue her career and help the country in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Mukherjee has previously planned to hang up her stethoscope and keep her focus on humanitarian work up until August of this year, after she was invited to become an ambassador for several charities.

In an interview with CNN, the doctor and beauty queen said that she was invited to severl countries including Africa, Turkey, india, and Pakistan and promote charity work of some organizations.

Early in March, the 24-year-old beauty queen has stayed in India for four weeks in behalf of a development and community charity, Coventry Mercia Lions Club as their ambassador. The sprearheaded donation drives of stationery items in schools and also represented the charity in presenting monetary doantions to home for abandoned girls.

However, as the coronavirus crisis in UK worsened, Murkherjee started to receive messages from her colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Eastern England where she used to work. They were telling her how challenging the situation in the country already is due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

After receiving the messages, Mukherjee then contacted the management of the hospital and informed them that she wanted to return to work and be in the frontlines as they combat COVID-19. She also said that wearing her Miss England crown while people around the world were already dying from the diseases did not feel right, even if it was for humanitarian work. She also said that she wanted to help her colleagues who were working very hard.

Mukherjee also said that while doing humanitarian work, she is still expected to put on a crown and look pretty, and she felt bad about it saying that she wanted to come back home go straight to work and help people.

A Doctor before she was a Beauty Queen.

Mukherjee also stated that she felt that the reason that she got her degree in the first place is to be able to help in times of need. She also noted that there is no better time to be part of the health care sector than right now.

Furthermore, she expressed her amazement in the way the world is celebreating the frontliners amid the crisis and that she wanted to be one of those who are helping the world survive.

Thus, the doctor turned beauty queen has decided to take off her crown, put on her scrubs and a stethoscope over her shoulder once again.

On Wednesday, she finally returned to the UK saying that she is going to be Miss England and help England at the same time. According to reports, Mukherjee's return is indeed very helpful since she specializes in respiratory medicine and SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19 targets a person's respiratory system.

At the moment, Mukherjee is still under self-isolationfor two weeks before she will be able to return to work.

