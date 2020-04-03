On Thursday, April 2, a teaser video for the sequel of "Train to Busan" was released. The sequel, "Peninsula," takes place 4 years after the incidents of the first movie.

The teaser is full of action on a grand scale, action sequences, and explosive thrills. Returning director Yeon Sang-ho has been tenacious regarding his goal to craft a sequel that would seem radically different in tone and plot from "Train to Busan."

After the "Train to Busan" derailed at a zombie apocalypses setting off, the Korean peninsula is a deserted wasteland of the cunning undead. This is where "Peninsula," the sequel to the sleeper hit, drops in on the action.

The animated prequel flick was released the same year, entitled "Seoul Station." Now, the director has taken a page from the Fast and Furious folks.

Train to Busan was a zombie-apocalypse horror that took place on a speeding train, making it a fan and critic favorite in 2016. Now, in the midst of our outbreak, Director Yeon Sang-ho returns to the wasteland.

The full title of the highly-anticipated film is "Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula."

The original film followed the story of a father and his daughter trying to survive aboard a train while an epidemic wiped out South Korea by turning citizens into zombies.

The follow-up film tells of Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier ordered a secret mission in the undead wasteland. Along with his team, he is demanded to "retrieve and survive." Their mission does a 180-degree turn when they unknowingly stumble across a group of survivors.

Also Read: 'Train To Busan' movie sequel confirmed; possible plot, casts revealed

The zombie apocalypse survivors will be living in a world scarce of safety, food, and rules in the movie. They will be pushed to the boundaries of their endurance.

The movie sequel will see the lead stars combatting zombies as the remaining humans fight for survival.

It will be starring lead actors Kang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.

"Peninsula" reportedly has the scope of a big-time Hollywood action tentpole, a notch up from the intimate horrors of "Train to Busan." The first movie became a phenomenon across the globe, earning $92 million at the box office.

The prequel film offered a glimpse of how the chaos tarted. Watching "Peninsula," viewers will witness what the geographic location looks like after 4 years have passed.

The first teaser trailer gives viewers a hint as to what awaits them in that world.

Jung-seok, the soldier, will be forced to reenter the infected zone when he is assigned to a furtive operation. The mission will become a lot more complicated or zombie-cage-match complicated.

According to the synopsis released by distributor Well Go USA Entertainment, "When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best - or worst - of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances."

A released date has not yet been identified for the U.S. or the U.K., but it is coming soon," said the distributor.

Related Article: Gong Yoo breaks news of 'Train to Busan 2' sequel

