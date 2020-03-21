Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said yesterday that Americans will most likely continue practicing their social distancing for "at least several weeks" due to the coronavirus pandemic that's happening globally and now, in their nation has caused widespread unrest.

What Fauci Had To Say Regarding the Coronavirus Pandemic

Fauci said on an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the "TODAY" show that, "If you look at the trajectory of the curves of outbreaks and other areas, at least going to be several weeks,"

He also added, "I cannot see that all of a sudden, next week or two weeks from now, it's going to be over. I don't think there's a chance of that. I think it's going to be several weeks."

Fauci has also suggested that the U.S. should be doing everything possible amidst the pandemic to slow it down, given the power and resources of the great nation. He said this when he was asked whether it would be high time for President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act to produce critical supplies needed for the fight.

He had this to say, "I think we should do everything we possibly can do. I mean, in all sectors, because obviously as I've said so many times, when you think you're maybe overreacting, you probably are not acting as forcefully as you should. So as we've always said, we've got to try very much to stay ahead of the curve."

President Donald Trump's Prediction

President Trump has given a prediction that the outbreak would dwindle around July or August. The White House also announced the restrictive national guidelines; this advises the general public to work from home for over 15 days, postpone travel that is not deemed essential and limit social gatherings to no more than ten people in light of the recent events.

"We'll see what happens after that," President Trump said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Tuesday. He then added, "If we do this right, our country - and the world, frankly - but our country can be rolling again pretty quickly. Pretty quickly."

Fauci's Response About Stopping The Curb

Fauci was asked at a briefing on Tuesday of how long it might take before officials know for sure whether the guidelines are flattening the curve.

Fauci had this to say, "It probably would be several weeks and maybe longer before we know whether we're having an effect," This is true since regardless of the guidelines regarding what to do and what not to do during the pandemic, people out there still need to go out for necessities and if not, would have a hard time to survive especially when food and water become scarce.

On Wednesday, a reported asked President Trump about the plan compiled by the Department of Health and Human Services about the outbreak lasting for as long as 18 months. The president said, "No, we're not seeing that at all,".