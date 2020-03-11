As the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus continues to spread across continents, so does the people who try to take advantage of the situation. Warnings have been issued by both the Better Business Bureau and the World Health Organization (WHO) about potential modus operandi of scammers that want to profit off the pandemic.

Several general offices of attorneys, including Washington DC and North Carolina, issued the same warnings about criminals who try to illegally profit off of the outbreak through emails or text messages, setting up fake websites or through social media.

These scammers' M.O. is usually to pretend to raise funds for the victims, get support for cure research or they are coronavirus patients that need help. CNN has compiled a few advice that may help you evade getting scammed.

1. Keep an eye for emails purporting to be CDC or WHO.

WHO has repeatedly stressed that they are not and will never be asking for direct donations through email, separate websites, texts or calls. They have also warned about emails that may be phishing for information. In order to avoid being a victim of these scams, WHO suggests that every user should verify the email address of the sender, keep an eye out for people asking for personal information and bank details, check any links before clicking. They also recommended that people who receive these emails should immediately report to they attorney general office.

2. "Miracle Cures" are doubtful

It is also advised that people should be careful and be suspicious of products claiming to immediately cure a wide range of diseases including COVID-19. According to the Better Business Bureau everyone should be aware that no one product is effective against a list of varied diseases and conditions.

WHO is also stressing that there is no cure developed for coronavirus yet, and vaccines are still not approved since human trials have not been done yet. Hence, anyone insinuating that they have treatments, cure and vaccines for the virus should be ignored as advised by the Office of the Attorney General of Washington, D.C.

3. Do not Believe Everything in Social Media.

As almost everyone in the world having access to social media, it is the easiest way to spread news and communicate. However, it is also the best avenue for scammers to spread fake news and victimize people.

Usual modus of social media scammers are playing into the empathy of people and ask for donations, supports and even personal information which they will use to get access to bank details.

Aside from these, social media is also the source of many conspiracy theories that go viral and cause panic around the world.

4. Research!

Before making any donations or purchases, always do your research first. Look for information about the company or organization that is asking for donations or is selling so called "cures." Also, it will not hurt to do research on their products as well.

The novel coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire, and some still take advantage of the empathy and fear of other people. Make sure to stay vigilant and keep your eyes open before you fall victim to these scams.

COVID- has infected more than 113,000 and has killed at least 4,000 globally.

